Parent involvement is a helpful tool for everyone involved in a child’s education – the child, the parents, the school and the surrounding community. Most schools have a variety of ways in which parents can be involved in their child’s education, including parent organizations and parent-teacher collaborations.
Sam Chestnut, head of school at The Lippman School in Akron, and Rachel Herlein, assistant head of school for academic excellence at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, spoke about the importance of parent involvement and the options parents have to get involved.
“I think there’s a perfect condition for success for kids in school where there’s a partnership and perspective of teachers and the child and the parents,” Chestnut said. “(It is) sort of a triangle and when everyone’s communicating openly and honestly and sharing a perspective, you can make the most progress with a student in terms of an opportunity or a challenge, whether that’s social-emotional or academic.”
Without parent involvement, a school is missing a key perspective on how to best support a child’s development, he explained.
Organizations such as parent-teacher associations allow parents to be involved in volunteering at the schools and supporting school activities, he pointed out.
“I wouldn’t call those organizations the way for parents to partner with the school in ways that will best support their child,” Chestnut noted. “Those sorts of associations do help parents become familiar with the culture of the school, get to know (other) parents, etcetera. So, they do serve a wonderful purpose, but not as much in the development of their own child.”
Parent involvement that does contribute to a child’s development includes having open communication with the school and teachers directly, he said.
“It’s important that students know that the school is communicating with their parents and guardians,” Chestnut said. “It’s important because, then, students won’t be getting mixed messages or different messages, and it’s important that the school also knows where the parent’s perspective is so that we don’t undermine what they want out of school for their kids.”
When parents invest their time and resources into a school community, their child is more likely to flourish academically and socially, Herlein said. Children see parent involvement and interpret it as their parents endorsing the community in which they attend school.
“Parent involvement demonstrates to teachers and students that the adults in the children’s lives trust, admire and are committed to the success of the school community,” she explained. “That vote of confidence enables the student to experience a deeper sense of belonging and safety, which are vital to students’ learning potential.”
Parents can be involved in multiple ways, such as through a parent-teacher association, being a room parent, chaperoning field trips or being part of arts and athletic booster clubs, Herlein suggested. These are more official ways of being involved.
Unofficial ways of being involved include attending arts and sporting events, parent-teacher conferences, education offerings and community spirit events, she said.
Students benefit from parent involvement in a variety of ways, such as through fundraising efforts, she noted. Fundraisers help schools afford things like equipment and costumes for school plays that help make the productions better.
“Students also benefit from the great ideas and positive energy that result from parent-school collaborations and planning,” Herlein added.
Parent involvement benefits schools because a school’s mission and vision can only come to fruition when everyone involved is committed to supporting its programs and goals, she pointed out.
“A strong parent-school partnership is vital to student success, teacher commitment and administrative effectiveness,” Herlein said. “Simply put, schools are better when adults work collectively and collaboratively in support of student success.”