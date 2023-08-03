Public libraries offer a variety of resources for middle school-aged kids to use that will help them advance their studies. These resources may include books, computers, tutoring services, reading incentive programs, discussion groups and fun events for children to enjoy.
Angela Clock, tween librarian, and Amanie McGee, teen librarian, both at the Cleveland Heights branch of Heights Libraries; and Jessica Smith, youth services manager at Shaker Heights Public Library, talked about how public libraries help middle schoolers in their academics.
“One of the things that we have here at the library during the school year is tutoring after school,” Clock said. “That is available for kids in (grades) K through 12, so it is available for all students regardless of what age they are.”
This tutoring program is done in conjunction with Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and Cleveland State University, Clock said. Students from both universities go to Heights Libraries to help tutor children after school on whatever subjects they may need help with.
The resources that middle school students may seek out to help them in their studies depend on what an assignment calls for, she noted. Some assignments require students to use physical books, while others require them to use computer databases, both of which are available at the library.
Summer reading incentive programs help students stay sharp during their time away from school, McGee said.
“We are in the midst of our summer reading program,” she said. “It’s for all ages. We have different programs, so it’s the preschool-focused one for kids up to (age) 5, and then we have our school-age program for (ages) 6 to 11, and then our teen one is for (ages) 12 to 18; and there’s prize bundles for each group that they can win.”
Each Thursday, the Lee Road branch of Heights Libraries hosts a different program directed toward teens ages 13 to 18, McGee said.
“It can be anything,” McGee said. “We’re going to have a mystery at the library program, which is basically like Clue, live action Clue. We’re having a bingo event and then on Mondays, we have gaming. Every day of the week between 3 and 6 (p.m.), we have a spot which is just teen time, that’s just them, to come in and hang out or study or whatever they need to do.”
Shaker Heights Public Library has a series of programs to help children advance their studies, Smith said. One of these is Brainfuse, which is an online, virtual tutoring program that can be accessed through the library’s website.
“Some of it is practicing modules for different age ranges and they can also sign up for a one-on-one tutoring session there, as well,” Smith explained. “That captures the in-between times when we don’t have access to a tutor.”
MyCom, a youth development network in Cleveland, gives an annual grant to the Shaker Heights library in partnership with the Shaker Heights Youth Center, Smith said. This grant makes possible the Summer Review Program, which provides two tutors for first through eighth graders to help them with reading and math skills.
The library also offers Literacy Through the Arts, which helps children access literacy through more creative mediums, Smith pointed out.
Books and computers with databases are available for students to do research and other school projects, she noted.
“We have computers available for all ages,” Smith said. “Specifically in the children’s area, we have computers where kids can do research papers, they can ask for reference help and what you think of when you consider traditional library services.”
Smith said the Shaker Heights library works with its local schools to get their summer reading lists and then provides databases that children can use for research on their summer reading projects.
The library provides a teen section that helps kids navigate their next steps through books about career readiness and development, Smith said.
“I would say we try to, within the building, have different areas where they can get information that they’re looking for,” she said.