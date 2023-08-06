Private schools offer benefits that can prepare students by providing them with an environment that fits their specific needs. Hawken School, University School and Hathaway Brown School present a variety of assets for parents and students that are looking for a more unique and personalized educational experience.
Sharon Baker, director of Hathaway Brown’s middle school in Shaker Heights, Maggie Jackson, director of admission at Hawken’s upper school in Chester Township, and Christina Townsend, the K-12 director of admission and financial aid at University School in Hunting Valley, discussed the advantages of a private school.
Hawken is an independent, non-sectarian, coed school for preschool through 12th grade. It approaches things for the student in a more modern way and encourages them to think about mastering different skill sets, according to Jackson.
She said there are different ways families consider choosing private school for their children.
“It may be for specific reasons,” Jackson said. “It might be class size, the size of community, the availability of programs, specific extracurriculars, size or they feel their child’s classes are too large and want a different community.”
She said they are fortunate to have a large variety of programs, giving students with different hobbies an opportunity to thrive in their own individual way. She mentioned its “fab lab,” for students interested in fabrication, design and 3D printing.
“Having these resources will provide them with an opportunity to spend time focusing on their personal interests,” Jackson said.
She said Hawken focuses on preparing students for the real world through the development of character and intellect, concentrating on situations such as economy and ownership. Working in the upper school, she said “topics are different at each level.”
A normal day for upper-level students at Hawken includes longer class periods, but fewer class meetings. It offers a program called “Intensives,” which takes place during the end of the semester and includes one class all day, every day for three straight weeks, she added.
Jackson said Hawken’s main priority is focusing on what is in the best interest for the students and meeting their family’s needs and plans to keep it that way moving forward.
University School, an all-boys independent school, offers individualized attention in a way that works, specifically for boys. It focuses on individually teaching and preparing the students in a way that is personalized.
Townsend said there are different ways the school prepares students, focusing on their individual needs.
“Being an all-boys’ school, everything that we do is focused on the way that boys are learning,” she said. “We believe in experiential learning and hands-on learning and being able to experience education from that lens.”
Townsend said University School’s goal is to give its students the freedom to be creative and explore things that they have a passion for, while also branching out and learning new things. Its students can be involved with a variety of programs, including research and an outdoor program, she added.
“We have boys doing incredible research and enhancing their creativity,” Townsend said. “Currently, there are students building a gazebo outside, working in our hatchery. We have a great outdoor program because we have 230 acres of land.”
She said its mission is to “educate boys of promise to become men who lead and serve.” While they academically prepare their students for what’s next, they also spend time teaching them soft skills, like being able to advocate for themselves, according to Townsend.
These soft skills shape their personalities and prepare them for life outside of school and in the future, she said. Townsend said its boys are comfortable with public speaking and asking in-depth questions as well as being respectful and personable.
University School doesn’t have a typical day, Townsend added.
“We have some differentiators in there where our boys can go outside if they need,” she said. “If it’s good for them to go on a canoe during the day and take a minute, they have the time and the space to do that.”
Townsend said she is proud of the hard work and dedication that the students have displayed and is grateful to be a part of their education.
Hathaway Brown is an all-girls K-12 independent day school, focusing on preparing students and teaching them life skills to use inside and outside of school.
Sharon Baker, director of Hathaway Brown Middle School, talked about Hathaway Brown’s priority to encourage girls to lead the way and find their voice.
Baker said with combating the challenging times in the world right now, it is important for girls to rise and meet those challenges and make a difference. Hathaway Brown pushes girls to “lend their voice to improving the community around them,” she added.
She said they want their students to understand how to engage and operate in a world with varying opinions and challenges.
“We’re constantly talking to them about how to have civil discourse, how to negotiate different opinions, how to learn and how to lead,” Baker pointed out. “It’s an important part of who we are.”
Baker said the experience for a student at Hathaway Brown varies depending on the day, with classes spiraling throughout the week. Every day is different, which also helps prepare them for college, with such rapidly changing schedules.
She noted the students are very adaptive, which allows them to be creative with schedules and add lots of classes in the same amount of time.
“Every day is a little bit different, it’s college-like in that sense,” Baker said. “But the students really figure it out and adapt to it immediately.”
Baker’s pride lies in the students and faculty. She said the engagement and excitement that the students have coming into school make everything worth it.
“The faculty are just unparalleled professionals and everybody really brings their whole heart to it,” Baker said. “It’s an incredibly dynamic place because of all of the people.”
Grace Salter is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern.