SPIRE Institute in Ashtabula County, better known as SPIRE Academy, is a school for student athletes in grades nine to 12 looking to perfect their skills in whatever respective sport they choose.
Aside from the school, which has a boarding structure, there are also SPIRE summer camps, training/research facilities, a fitness center for the public and space to host local, regional and national events. These facets are categorized under SPIRE Academy, SPIRE Institute, SPIRE Fit and SPIRE Events. The first SPIRE building was constructed in 2009.
Jeffery Orloff, president of SPIRE Academy, said the academy at 5201 Spire Circle in Harpersfield Township near Geneva, also seeks to enrich students in areas other than athletic ability.
“The academy also has all sorts of other components to it,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Just as it relates to life skills, they each, there’s a mental skills component to it. There’s a performance component to it, which is a high-level workout. And that piece outside of their specific sport, there’s a nutritional component to it. So, the goal being that when they graduate, and head on to college, that they are really well-prepared, not only to play their sport at a very high level, but also very well prepared as it relates to life skills.”
Sports that students can major in are basketball, track and field, soccer, lacrosse, swimming, wrestling and esports.
While the school only accepts students in grades nine to 12 and students seeking a post-graduate year, the camps are for those ages 8 to 18. Some camps operate year-round to accommodate international students.
Orloff said Spire has hosted national events such as Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championship, NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving, NCAA Division III Outdoor and Indoor Track and Field, U.S. Track and Field Youth National Championship, U.S.A. Wrestling U23 Nationals, U.S.A. Artistic Swimming events and U.S.A. Futures events. Examples of regional events include the Northeast Ohio Indoor Track Conference Championships, swim meets and track and field meets. Local clubs and activities from Geneva use the space for sports like children’s basketball and soccer.
“We talk about national regional, but we do an awful lot of local things as well,” Orloff said. “Our relationship with Geneva and Ashtabula County is very strong, and we work very hard to make sure that we have a lot of events that involve and include the region and all sorts of opportunities, for them, for everybody to engage.”
Jonathon Ehrenfeld is the CEO of Blue Ocean, the real estate investment entity at the forefront of SPIRE. His role at SPIRE is managing member and the “majority investor of the investment.”
Ehrenfeld, who is a congregant member of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Baltimore, said the investment includes both the real estate and the operating businesses associated with SPIRE.
He purchased SPIRE in December 2019 for $7.35 million, according to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s website. The previous owner was Ron Clutter, the original founder of SPIRE.
Ehrenfeld said part of what sets SPIRE Academy apart from other sports facilities, like IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is the expansion it has been able to accomplish.
“First of all, we have an incredible campus facility that was developed at a cost of over a hundred million dollars (in today’s dollars, that would be closer to $300 million when you factor in the rising cost of construction and the additional dollars that we’ve invested into the campus),” Ehrenfeld told the CJN. “The fact that we’ve grown the campus from 175 acres to 800 acres, that we’ve rezoned a lot of that acreage to make it more commercial zoning and allow for the developments that we’re doing with all the leases we signed with global brands such as Marriott, Starbucks, Chipotle and Cleveland Clinic … we even signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour … those things are all unique. All of these brands are noteworthy, and they provide a certain level of credibility for what we’re doing. IMG Academy cannot say that they have these franchise agreements.”
Besides the physical attractions of SPIRE, Ehrenfeld said the heart of the successful operation is the people involved.
“What really makes the experience great is the people – we have to have a great team to make everything go … and we have that,” he said. “It’s the people that create that experience, but I think the facilities is what draws the people initially, so if you have great facilities, you will get great coaches, you’ll get great administrators, you’ll get people who want to be a part of it.”
SPIRE’s influence does not only exist within the sports world. Ehrenfeld said SPIRE has become an “economic engine” for Ashtabula County.
“We say it kind of produces this interior energy that spreads across the immediate community and adjacent communities,” he said. “That’s one of the nice things that we enjoy as a team, seeing the fruits of that labor. So, when you think about for example, the events that we host on campus, where we’re bringing in over a million (athletes, coaches, families, spectators) a year to the campus. Those visitors are coming from all over the region and all over the country to experience an event at SPIRE ... That drives the local economy because they’re staying at local hotels, they’re going to local restaurants, they’re visiting the grocery, they’re going to local pharmacies for prescriptions that they forgot.”
According to a news release, SPIRE Academy has injected $57.7 million into the local economy, increasing household and business earnings by $18.5 million.
Orloff said SPIRE had 84 students in the 2022-23 school year, and it plans to increase that number to 165 for the 2023-24 school year. He said admissions for the academy are competitive, and they are looking for a certain type of athlete to fill open slots.
“It’s an athlete that is committed to their sport and wants to take it, their sport for their ability, to the next level,” Orloff said. “And really kind of concentrate in there, but is also committed to their academics and their growth as a human being, because that’s really what we concentrate on. So, you know, we’re not a factory of sports. You’re not gonna come here and not take classes, you’re not gonna come here and just, kind of, look at academics in a secondary manner or any of these other pieces. They’re all important and if you don’t do well, you don’t play.”
Orloff said that annual admission is usually in the $50,000 to $60,000 range, but they offer financial aid in some cases.
Ehrenfeld said in the coming years, SPIRE plans not only to increase its student size, but also its employee size from approximately 175 to 400 or 500. Besides SPIRE’s facilities, there will be more employment opportunities in new buildings opening on the campus, like a Starbucks Cafe, a hotel, a restaurant and tap house and more.
“So, we’re seeing dozens and dozens of jobs that are being created directly from the campus itself,” he said. “In addition to that, we’re opening an 8,000-square-foot medical center that is going to be in our aquatics building and they’re anticipating approximately 20 professionals working from the medical center that didn’t exist before. So, when you add it all up, you talk about hundreds and hundreds of direct jobs. When you talk about the indirect impact, you’re into the thousands. The local economy goes towards feeding Ohio’s tax base and creating a trickle-down effect for [the immediate] society.”
Orloff said SPIRE was approved for a state grant to begin the process of constructing a new roadway leading to its campus extending off of Clay Street, allowing for better campus accessibility.
Adrenaline Monkey is also coming to SPIRE, as Denise Carkhuff, who grew up in Geneva, is bringing her indoor activity center to the area. Adrenaline Monkey has a location in Warrensville Heights.
Carkhuff said Adrenaline Monkey and SPIRE facilities will complement each other well.
“With the alliance with SPIRE, we (can have) a real nice well-rounded camp,” she told the CJN. “It’s not just ninja all day long … It’s also playing basketball or volleyball or soccer or pickleball. There’s so many things there at SPIRE … SPIRE and Adrenaline Monkey (together can) create super athletes through cross-training programs. So, that’s where we intersect.”
Along with expanding activities on campus, Ehrenfeld said SPIRE is planning partnerships with Kent State University, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and more for 2023 or 2024.
“We recently launched a number of enhancements to our performance center, which is our center where we train the athletes in strength, endurance, and speed … (overall) versatility,” Ehrenfeld said. “That is the center that universities are very interested in spending their time in because they want to understand the athlete as a whole. Not just related to one sport, but really understanding all aspects of the athlete … the performance center is where a lot of that comes into motion.”
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish news.