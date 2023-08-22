Empowerment, a six-week program in Mayfield Heights, aims to introduce students ages 13 to 16 to the benefits of satisfying food, exercise and healthy social media usage to help them feel powerful, happy and energetic.
Jamie Cole, nutrition coach, William Hardy, physical fitness coach, and Stephanie Sava, media health coach, offered insight into the program and shared how teens and guardians can live healthier lives in three basic areas.
Nutrition | JAMIE COLE
For teens looking to feel more balanced, clear-headed and energetic, begin with nutrition, Cole said.
“If we can get kids understanding the importance of what they feed their body, it will impact directly how they feel and the success that they have in their life,” Cole, founder of Empowerment, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Diets of highly processed foods create so much inflammation in your body. They’re not satiating, and they are huge contributors to the mental health challenge that kids are having right now.”
For healthier eating, changes don’t have to come all at once. Adding colorful fruits and vegetables as well as leafy greens to the menu are simple ways to get started, Cole said.
“You don’t have to start taking things away in your diet, but if you can just add one good food a day your body actually starts craving what it needs the most, so the cravings will change,” Cole, a congregant of Suburban Temple-Koi Ami in Beachwood, said.
“Healthy swaps” like sprouted grain bread, freshly ground peanut butter or choosing a plant-based protein are other ways to shift towards healthier eating, Cole said.
“When you’re eating this way, with these whole foods, people are going to be surprised by how full they feel,” said Cole, a wellness and nutrition consultant and an Orange resident.
For guardians looking to support their teens in healthy eating, it is important to do it as a family, she said.
“I think if parents can be a part of the journey, it would be a hell of a lot more powerful,” Cole said.
Physical Fitness | WILLIAM HARDY
“Fitness is important in a teens life because it gives them a different avenue of expression,” Hardy, who studied occupational therapy and sports medicine at Cleveland State University, told the CJN.
Physical fitness gives teens a space to release and escape while stimulating healthy heart and cognitive functions, he said. For teens unsure of where to start, there is no good or bad place, it is important just to start.
“Just getting up and doing it would be the best start,” said Hardy, lead trainer at Xtreme Compound in Mayfield Heights.
For guardians looking to get teens interested or support them in physical fitness, Hardy said to model the behavior and ask them to show you what they have learned.
“When you do it, they start seeing the benefits from it, it’s a domino effect and now they want to join,” said Hardy, a South Euclid resident. “Sometimes teens give off the persona that they don’t listen to their parents, or they don’t really care about their opinions, but the truth is that a lot of them do.”
Media Health | STEPHANIE SAVA
Media health is the way that media, predominantly social media, promotes, educates and assists in the socialization of teens balanced with in-person socializing, Sava said.
“Like most things in life, balance is key,” Sava, a licensed clinical counselor for almost 20 years, told the CJN.
The pandemic exacerbated the use of social media among teens as their main source of communication. While social media is an integral piece of all our lives and can be wonderful in many ways, it can also be addictive and account for poor grades, mental health issues and the inability to be present even in dangerous situations, she said.
Open discussions, refraining from judgment and maintaining firm boundaries with media usage amongst teens is the best place for guardians to start, Sava said.
“Parents need to be highly involved in teens’ use of social media and check who they are engaging with,” said Sava, a former Shaker Heights resident. “Parents are also encouraged to limit use and remove access at a reasonable hour prior to bed.”
Guardians should remain educated about social media by reading articles, talking with teens and their friends and engaging in the best way they know how, as often as possible, Sava said.
“The importance of parental knowledge and engagement cannot be understated,” Sava said. “Trust but verify!”
Empowerment will meet for six weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning Oct. 11 at Xtreme Compound at 1594 Golden Gate Blvd. in Mayfield Heights. The program will accept 12 teens ages 13 through 16 with a parent’s consent.