Staying connected to Judaism as a young teen is important in the development of future Jewish adults, especially in communities where the Jewish populations are not large. Many congregations offer programs that provide mediums through which teens can continue education about Judaism and spend time with other Jewish teens. This access to learning and socialization often helps them remain in touch with their faith.
Renee Berenson Blau, spiritual director and lead cantor at Temple Am Shalom in Mentor, and Debbie Chessin, education director at Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland, spoke about the importance of teens being active in their Jewish faith and how doing so helps in the formation of their lives.
“It’s very important, especially us being in a non-Jewish community,” Berenson Blau said. “Out in Mentor, there’s not a whole lot of Jewish families but, in the surrounding areas, there’s some, and so sometimes they feel very alone as a Jewish child in the school.”
In communities where the Jewish populations are low, Jewish traditions are not frequently kept in mind when planning events, she pointed out.
Berenson Blau recalled a time when a young Jewish person’s grandmother went to her to inform her that the children were expected to attend a band concert that had been organized in Lake County. The concert, however, was on Yom Kippur, so the adults advocated for the children to get the date of the event changed.
“With the help of a church in Fairport Harbor and a pastor that I’m friends with, we got it changed,” she said. “Even though they didn’t want to change it, they did. I think we had two kids in the band that were Jewish.”
She pointed out that being Jewish in Lake County is difficult due to some prejudice and antisemitism. Providing Jewish teens with a safe space in which they can gather with other Jewish teens helps combat the isolation they may feel being in settings where Judaism isn’t always accepted or respected.
“I had a family, years ago, whose grandmother had been on Kindertransport during World War II,” Berenson Blau recalled. “One of the kids in the high school wrote a swastika; and one of the girls (in the family) said, ‘My grandma was in Kindertransport’ and she said, ‘Do you know what that means?’ And so they stood up for themselves. We teach our kids that, even though somebody does something like that, they need to support the Jewish people in the community. It’s very important.”
Taking part in youth programs offered by congregations helps teens build stronger Jewish identities, Chessin said. It is important for teens to have a sense of belonging to a Jewish community and to have the opportunity to continue their personal growth and education with their Jewish peers within that community.
“Particularly for middle school and high school students living on the west side, our congregation tends to be the place where they have their Jewish friends,” Chessin explained. “They may be going to a school where there are literally a handful of Jewish students in the entire school, so for our students in particular, coming to religious school is not only a social opportunity, but additionally an opportunity for them to further their Jewish educations, build their identity and gain a sense of their belonging to a larger Jewish community.”
Teens face a variety of struggles as they venture into figuring out who they will be as adults and being connected to one’s Judaism helps build a foundation for them in terms of understanding their values, she said.
“Having that foundation builds a stronger individual,” Chessin noted. “It’s particularly important for teens to have a strong sense of self and a strong identity of who they are, and a sense of belonging to a community that cares for them.”
At Beth Israel- The West Temple, they have a religious school to facilitate Jewish teens staying connected to their faith and their community, but it goes beyond education, she said.
While there is a curriculum used for Jewish learning at the religious school, there are also social programs where teens can get together, such as social service projects and trips, she noted.
“Yes, there is an educational component, but also one of our main goals is to build friendships and have them feel really connected to each other and to our community,” Chessin said.