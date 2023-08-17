As college application season opens, high school seniors can start applying to the schools of their choice. And it’s best to apply to more than one school.
Meredith Cannon, associate director of admission at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea; Tracy Stockard, director of college counseling at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills; and Jana Willan, director of admission at Hiram College, talked about the best time for students to start considering colleges and what they should keep in mind when looking and applying.
“A student that would stand out would be a student that really helps us get to know them through the application process,” Cannon said.
Due to the number of applications admissions departments read each year, one way to stand out would be to submit a personal essay to colleges, even if it is not required, she said.
“It’s really our only chance to get to know a student, unless we’ve met them in person,” Cannon said. “So, because that essay is their opportunity to kind of come off the page and tell us who they are, and how they can contribute to our university.”
While students look at schools for many reasons, Cannon recommends students’ top priority should be the majors offered.
Along with this, she encourages high schoolers to use the resources available to them, including guidance counselors, college admissions visits to their school and college fairs. Admission counselors visit high schools in the fall and give students the opportunity to ask questions.
Students should also be keeping track of deadlines, not just for applying, but for scholarships and financial aid, Cannon said.
“Be open to schools you’ve never heard of,” Stockard said.
She recommends students don’t just gravitate to a school because they know someone attending there or schools in their backyard because they are familiar with them. Keeping an open mind about colleges and applying to lesser-known ones could help from missing “great opportunities,” she said.
Students should have a “balanced list” when applying to colleges, which can be reach schools, good match and foundation schools, Stockard said. Reach schools are the schools in the public eye, which are hard to get into, a good match is schools that students can probably get into, but there might be some reasons they don’t and foundation schools have a generous admit rate and a student’s academic profile is above what they typically take, Stockard said.
Although students can start looking at colleges anytime, 11th and 12th grades are when they should start meeting for one-on-one appointments with advisers, she said. It does not matter when students tour a college, but if they cannot physically attend, Stockard suggests students do virtual visits.
Researching is something students should do especially when it comes to their future major. Students should look at the courses they are taking in high school and compare them to a course catalog for their major to make sure they align, she said.
The College Board’s bigfuture.com is a website Stockard recommends students look into because of the resources available. A student can put in a major they are interested in and the size of the college they want, and the website will give them recommendations.
“Junior year is a good idea to start your college search, just kind of figuring out what you like, what you don’t like, what’s most important for you or what you think you’re really interested in,” Willan said.
She recommends students don’t visit too many colleges, but should visit three to five they are really excited about. Along with touring while or before applying, students should visit the college once admitted to get a more personalized visit, she said.
When it comes to applying for colleges, there is no preference based on if an applicant applies directly through the college or through Common App. Common App is a helpful way of applying to colleges because it sends everything to every college and if a specific college needs additional things, there is a supplemental section, Willan said.
“It’s worth it to research what the application process is for each college that you’re looking at,” she said. “There are different deadlines, depending on which schools you’re looking at and each college will have that list of things they’re looking for, and what you need to provide on their website. So just doing a little bit of research beforehand can help streamline and organize the entire process.”