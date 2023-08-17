When Cuyahoga Community College opened its doors in the old Brownell School building to over 3,000 students in 1963, it was the first community college in the state.
Now approaching its 60th anniversary, Tri-C is the largest community college in the state, growing its enrollment and expanding to four campuses throughout the county.
“Going into our 60th year, we think about those first couple of years where we heard from the community the need to have our citizens educated,” Michael Baston, Tri-C’s fifth and current president, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Do you know that on the first day of registration, 3,000 people from Northeast Ohio came, stood in line, got registered for this brand new community college? Because we’ve always been that place of opportunity, really of expanding opportunity. And all these decades later, we have helped more than a million people who have come through our doors begin their bright future.”
With its start on the corner of East 14th Street and Sumner Avenue under the leadership of Charles Chapman, the colleges first president, enrollment tripled over the first three years and the campus expanded to East 6th Street and Huron Road. Soon after, a second site – Western Campus in Parma – opened its doors, followed by the dedication of the Metropolitan Campus and the opening of Eastern Campus in Highland Hills.
A fourth campus – Westshore Campus in Westlake – opened in 2011, and several job hubs and access centers have opened over the years to meet the changing needs of the community. Tri-C now serves more than 41,000 students and their various goals, whether that be transferring to a four-year institution, earning certificates to join the workforce or gain new skills, or for personal enrichment.
“One thing is true, they all come to Tri-C because they know we are here for them,” Baston said. “There is a place for them at Tri-C.”
With the status of the oldest and largest community college in the state, Tri-C has often been a leader in innovation and initiatives.
Tri-C’s second president, Nolen Ellison, put the college ahead in terms of technology with a $300,000 grant from the Cleveland Foundation that he invested into the college’s computer system.
Under the leadership of Jerry Sue Thornton, Tri-C’s third president, the college expanded into new areas with the opening of Corporate College, Hospitality Management Center and the Westshore Campus.
Alex Johnson, the college’s fourth president, oversaw the formation of partnerships for three Tri-C Access Centers, with a fourth slated to open in Slavic Village in 2023. Johnson also oversaw the 33% increased in enrollment of the College Credit Plus program from 2015 to 2022.
Often asked by the federal and state government to lead initiatives, Baston said most recently Tri-C was awarded $3 million to lead a consortium of community colleges in Northeast Ohio to address the community’s nursing shortage.
“There are lots of those kinds of examples where, in fact, there’s a need and the state and the federal and local communities look to Tri-C to help meet those needs,” he said.
With a yearlong celebration of the 60th anniversary, the festivities kicked off with Baston’s inauguration in April and will culminate at the spring 2024 commencement ceremony. In the fall, the Presidential Scholarship Luncheon will mark not only the college’s 60th anniversary, but also the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation’s 50th anniversary.
Coming out of the pandemic, Baston said Tri-C had educated many of the frontline workers, from nurses to police officers to firefighters, and plans to continue supporting the workforce, preparing students for the jobs of the future.
“Our hope is that we can get people educated, get people on a path to prosperity, get people in these great paying jobs,” Baston said. “These jobs that will allow them to take care of themselves and their families, so they can prosper right here in Northeast Ohio. And I’m proud that 86% of our students actually stay, live and work in Northeast Ohio after they graduate.”