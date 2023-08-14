Giving students the tools, technology and skills to be engaged in the digital economy and be prepared for jobs of the future is the focus of the Verizon Innovative Learning School Programs.
The Verizon Innovative Learning Schools Program started over a decade ago in Cleveland, Jessica Cohen, a congregant of Shomre Shabbos in Cleveland Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
As part of the program, all the students in middle schools, grades sixth through eight, receive a one-to-one device, either an iPad or Chromebook, and connectivity. They also provide coaching for the staff member in charge of the program and digital literacy programming and training for the students, said Cohen, a regulatory affairs employee for Verizon.
Ten schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are in the program. They are Almira School, Douglas MacArthur Girls Leadership Academy, Euclid Park School, Garfield School, George Washington Carver STEM School, Stephanie Tubbs Jones School, Kenneth W. Clement Boys Leadership Academy, Miles Park School, Wade Park School and Whitney M. Young PreK-8 School,
Schools that are in the program can apply for a Verizon Innovative Learning Lab. Five of the 10 schools have labs. They are Almira School, Miles Park School, Stephanie Tubbs Jones School, Wade Park School and Whitney M. Young PreK-8 School.
The labs are free and includes training and funding for a lab coach that is a staff member at the school. The labs are primarily for middle school, but all ages and grades use them for different programs with different types of technology provided including 3D printers, laser cutters and augmented and virtual reality technology, Cohen said.
“We really fill the labs with technology and then the schools can use that with the kids to expose them to this technology early,” she said.
Along with school programs, Cleveland is one of four cities to have the Verizon Community Forward Learning Center Initiative that expands the reach to community members, not just schools.
“The objective is to create community spaces that are free of charge to anyone who wants to attend to provide the latest and technology training, workforce development, digital literacy courses, entrepreneurship, training and STEM programming,” Cohen said.
The very first lab in the country was at Breakthrough Public Schools at the Entrepreneurship Prep Cliffs. Breakthrough also was involved in the school program at their Entrepreneurship Prep Woodland Hills and Citizens Leadership Academy. The schools are now in alumni status, meaning they were in the program for four years, Cohen said.
Although Verizon funded the centers, they are being operated and managed by Jumpstart. With the center and Jumpstart, there are career camps for Cleveland Metropolitan School District Planning and Career Exploration Program.
“So, our partnership with CMSD and the PACE program is to give kids the opportunity through these career paths to explore different careers in the lab and use our technology to do that exploration,” Cohen said.
Verizon also has a partnership with Cleveland State University for the Verizon Innovative Learning Stem Achievers Program, a free three-to-four-week course with 150 middle school age students with different technology modules.
“The hope is to connect them and also engage them over the summer, so they don’t have that summer learning loss that comes from not being engaged in educational opportunities over the summer,” Cohen said.