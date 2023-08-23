Early childhood educators set the foundation for children’s lives. They teach them many of their earliest skills and concepts.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/education director at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, and Joy Seladi, director of The Goddard School in Bainbridge Township, discussed the importance of early childhood education educators.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler
How does being an early childhood educator fulfill a person?
The early childhood educator enters the room each day with the unique ability to view the world through the eyes of a child; the simplicity, the curiosity, the exploration, the discovery, the development and, of course, the potential. The early childhood teacher is able to exercise her sense of creativity to benefit her young charges. She can get on the floor with her children and make them laugh or make them smile as she enters their exciting world. She is probably one of the most important figures in the life of the child and his or her family.
What advice do you have for teens and young adults interested in becoming early childhood educators?
Follow your passion to make a difference in lives. Pursue a degree and professional development in the field. Work on developing an outstanding reputation. Make the investment to be that warm and nurturing teacher that the child will remember fondly for the rest of his or her life. Be vigilant and be there for the children to support their diverse needs. Seek role models and best practices when working alongside veteran teachers.
How do early childhood educators impact the lives of students as young children and beyond?
Early childhood, as the entree to formal education, is the first pathway to a successful educational journey. Imagine the satisfaction of an early childhood teacher, in retrospect. She had helped improve social skills and cognitive development. She taught the foundations of sharing and caring, empathy, love and kindness; the alphabet and numbers, how to read and so much more. If she was a Jewish early childhood teacher, she taught the basics of Hebrew reading, the foundations of Judaism and the beauty of our glorious heritage. Fast forward and the child, now an adult, has now become a parent, a productive member of society, or a leader in his or her community; and it all began when the child was placed in her care. Who can measure the impact? Who can measure the satisfaction? And who can measure her reward in this world and in the world to come?
Joy Seladi
What are ways a young person can prepare to become an early childhood educator?
I would recommend that anybody that’s looking to get into the field would either work toward getting their child development associate, or what we call a CDA; as well as any time observing in a classroom or preparing with a bachelor’s degree. I would say it would also be behooving of somebody to (look into) classes on the Ohio Professional Registry that they could utilize. That gives them an opportunity to learn more about teaching in general, and then more specific toward different subject areas.
What qualities make a good childhood educator?
Kind, patient, organized are definitely some things that I think are really important to have as qualities; as well as energetic, creative and dedicated. I really think that this field isn’t for the weak. It’s exciting and the children are learning so much, but (the teachers) need to love it and to have passion.
Why is early childhood education important?
It’s the foundation for life. We have the opportunity, in this field, to impact every other realm of the world. We will have children that will come from our programs that will go on to do every job imaginable and we get to form those early motivations. The brain is almost fully developed in the first five years of life and we have the opportunity to affect that, to effect change and to create a lifelong love of learning for the students that are in our care.