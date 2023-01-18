Sixty-two.
That’s the age when, in the United States, you are considered a senior citizen.
Seventy-five to 84.
That’s the range of the average senior seeking or needing to make a move to an assisted living home or a senior residence.
Perhaps it is that time when your loved one needs help with the rigors of life. The search for that next step can be overwhelming, of course.
The first item is determining if your need is for a senior living facility or an assisted living residence. The difference is significant.
According to the Ohio Assisted Living Association, there are 760 assisted living operations in the state. There’s no estimate available on operations that define themselves as senior living, but there are many.
The first person you’ll see at a facility is an admissions counselor, and it is vitally important to know the right questions to ask when choosing a facility.
“The first thing people want to know is availability, then pricing, and then the kind of care do we provide,” Kat Scoggin, marketing manager at Rose Senior Living Beachwood told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Our job is to help them find the best solution.
“Looking for a memory care unit usually is a reactionary inquiry, triggered by a hospitalization, or perhaps over the holidays a family notices a loved one may be slipping a bit. Or, maybe their house is suddenly a mess, or someone all of a sudden is forgetting to take medication. A lot of families sometimes don’t know where to begin. If it is an option, independent living is more of a mindful, thoughtful option, if there is a possibility that the situation can be something where there is long-range planning for what’s down the road.”
Often, those who walk into an admission counselor’s office are in a degree of distress.
“When those folks come in where it is a more urgent situation, they’re often not really sure what questions to ask,” said Scoggin, who has worked in the senior industry for more than 25 years. “The first thing I do is to try to get to know who their loved one is, what is important to that person and what interests that person has, versus what they might be looking for in the next chapter of their life. Then, I try to evaluate what is important to the people in front of me. I try to guide them on hitting those important points for them.”
When there is an apparent need to find a memory care facility, the dialogue with an admissions counselor takes on a different dynamic.
“Families should be asking questions like ‘what dementia training does your staff go through, and what is your staff ratio,’” said Lori Scarsella, a memory care adviser at Arden Courts of Chagrin Falls in Bainbridge Township.
Scarsella speaks from experience. She has had over 10 years in the health care field. She said her mother had Alzheimer’s disease and Scarsella was her primary caregiver.
“Families should also find out what a typical day looks like at a location they are visiting, and find out what programming is offered to residents,” she told the CJN.
The most important question may come from Scarsella to applicant families.
“What is the most important thing you want for your loved one,” she asks them.
Admission counselors benefit from a specialized skill set.
“One of the most important skills in this position is to have compassion,” Scoggin said. “It’s not about filling occupancy, or being worried about the ‘sell, sell, sell.’ It’s about what is the most important fit. If we’re not the right choice, I try to help with resources to help them find the right fit. The most important skill in this position is to be organized, so there is an effective follow-up and to reach out as quickly as possible when the client has questions, because if they don’t hear back promptly, they’ll just go right down the telephone list to the next place.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.