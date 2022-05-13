ADVERTORIAL
WE ARE HERE TO HELP.
By choosing Advanced Insurance Solutions, you’re choosing personal service. We’re not some giant corporation trying to just meet goals and quotas. AIS is a family owned and operated, local business that you can trust to give you amazing service! Whether it is individual, family, group or Medicare plan, AIS is committed to finding the best product to fit your individual needs. We have the knowledge, expertise and resources to guide you.
Here is what some of our satisfied clients say about us:
“Jeff has provided health insurance for me and members of my family. Not only is he great at providing the best coverage for the best price initially, but he pro-actively re-evaluates his clients situation on a yearly basis. Jeff makes the mysteries of health insurance understandable. I feel as if I actually make informed decisions …”
- Jeffrey Y.
“Jeff finds out what I need, presents options, answers questions, makes recommendations when requested. He is a good listener and communicator. I highly recommend him.”
- David M.
“Jeff is a very knowledgeable health Insurance professional. I have referred Jeff to my clients and friends and he has helped them secure the best possible program for their needs.“
- George K.
“Jeff came through with a great health plan for our company. He was quick, thorough, and helped me tremendously with his in-depth knowledge of the difficult-to-navigate health insurance market. I have recommended his services to friends with enthusiasm.”
- Ryan H.
Advanced Insurance Solutions
251 W. Garfield Rd., Suite 291, Aurora, OH 44202
330-869-2201
