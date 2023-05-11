Advanced Insurance Solutions

Confused about Medicare?
Many people sign up for Medicare Advantage Plans thinking they are Medicare Supplement plans. They are not.
Before choosing a plan, we want to be sure you know the differences between your many options. In particular, how Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans differ. A Medicare Supplement Insurance Plan is used with original Medicare. It is important to note that Supplements do not include Part D prescription drug coverage (also known as PDP) and for those that do not get a PDP when first eligible, there may be a penalty when they do get a PDP.
Medicare Advantage Plans, sometimes called “Part C” or “MA Plans,” are an “all-in-one” alternative to Original Medicare. They are offered by private companies approved by Medicare. If you join a Medicare Advantage Plan, you still have Medicare. These “bundled” plans include Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) and may include Part D prescription drug coverage.
Call us today to help you choose plans with a focus on low costs and benefit structure. We provide guidance aimed at helping our clients make better-informed decisions.
