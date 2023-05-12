Many experts say gold is currently at the greatest value it has been in history. Many older people are owners of gold heirlooms and may profit significantly from those possessions due to these never-before-seen high prices.
Cara Reider, owner of Chagrin Falls Gold & Coins in Bainbridge Township, discussed the remarkable value of gold and how those who possess it may be surprised by the worth of their belongings.
“Gold is the highest it has been, historically, since the beginning of time,” Reider said.
While she couldn’t say for sure why that is, she did explain the value of gold is usually driven by the economy, and there have been “big economic changes” as of late.
“For instance, what’s happening with the banks,” she said. “Right now, we had that big issue over in Silicon Valley where the bank essentially went under and, when you see a crisis and something happen to that effect, that will drive up gold price.”
When the economy is not doing well, gold and silver tend to rise, she explained.
“One thing a lot of people do is they will hedge their stocks against gold and silver because, a lot of times, when stocks are down is when you see a big rise also in silver and gold,” she said.
Due to its current high value, it is a good time to sell gold, Reider said.
“A lot of the pieces – old sterling silver candlesticks, old sterling flatware sets, old gold pocket watches and things like that – they’re sitting in drawers,” she said. “A lot of times, people (are) holding onto it when right now, because of how high it is, is probably the best time to cash in on those items. Whether you take that cash, or even turn that money into bullion, there hasn’t been a better time.”
She pointed out that preparing to sell these items is easier than one may think because not a lot of work needs to be done before bringing them to a place that buys gold. In fact, cleaning a gold coin may lessen its value.
“A lot of people have these old coin collections and they bring them in, and they think they need to clean them prior to bringing them in; but what they don’t know is that cleaning these items – cleaning coins – actually devalues the coin,” she explained.
Now is a good time to search the house for gold that may be laying around in drawers, jewelry boxes and the like, she said. Some people even keep gold teeth and old fillings because they knew at the times of their removals that they held value. Even broken pieces of gold have value. One might also consider selling a single earring because they don’t have its match.
“People would be surprised by what they can get for old class rings, old company award gold pins, bowling rings, mason rings; the things that are sitting there that they don’t realize have really high value once they’re turned in,” Reider said.