Anthology Senior Living

Moving is a significant change that can evoke many emotions. When your loved one is considering the move to a senior living community, a well-informed discussion will help address emotional and practical issues and will help you evaluate how a senior living community can elevate your loved one’s lifestyle. Here are five tips to help begin the conversation:
Focus on the Benefits
Modern senior living communities have premium accommodations, amenities, and services. Spacious, private suites are equipped with luxury finishes and maintain all of the comforts of home. Each resident has a personalized care plan that is unique to their wellness needs and delivered by compassionate caregivers. State-of-the-art technology allows team members to be involved in the individual wellness of residents. Activities engage the mind, body, and spirit and build meaningful connections between residents. Community chefs prepare three, restaurant-style meals that are enjoyed in a variety of venues, from dining rooms to pubs and bistros.
Consider their safety
As your loved one ages, it’s essential to determine if their current living situation presents risks to their safety and well-being. Consider that senior living communities are designed to eliminate household hazards and are equipped with personal alert systems and 24/7 nursing to respond quickly to health concerns at any hour. Senior living communities have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with precautions to protect residents’ physical health, as well as engaging programming to promote mental and emotional wellness. For example, at Anthology of Troy, the team held distanced outdoor concerts and partnered with a local farm to host window visits with alpacas.
Assess the Financial Aspects
Senior living communities combine rent, utilities, meals, taxes, housekeeping, maintenance, and care into one, easy-to-manage bill. A cost comparison can show the value in a senior living community’s all-inclusive pricing. Consider outside sources such as long-term care insurance or veterans benefits to help leverage costs.
View your options
A virtual or in-person tour speaks a thousand words. Your loved one will be able to see the amenities and lifestyle within the community for themselves. They can speak to current residents to hear testimonials and discuss their goals with the community team members. Engage family members to see the thoughtfully designed gathering spaces where they will visit.
Proceed with compassion
Most importantly, be sensitive to your loved one’s feelings. Leaving a home full of memories is a very difficult and emotional decision. Be kind, be sensitive, and keep the conversation directed toward ensuring your loved one’s well-being. Through thoughtful evaluation, you can select a senior living community to provide enrichment, care and comfort that will allow them to age in place.
The team at Anthology of Mayfield Heights is here to help walk you through your decision to move your loved one to senior living with care. At Anthology Senior Living, we’ve made it our mission to provide a unique senior living experience that provides our residents with the best in hospitality and care, so they can live their story in a beautiful, meaningful way. We’re honored to be part of your unique life story as you continue to write it every day.
Learn more about the Anthology of Mayfield Heights's exclusive Charter Club benefits, including savings up to $10,000, by calling 440-565-5473. Visit us at 6200 Landerhaven Drive, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124, or anthologyseniorliving.com.
