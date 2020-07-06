As aging adults approach the transition from living at home to living in a senior community, many factors are taken into account when choosing what type of community is best.
One option is apartment-style communities, which offer home-like amenities.
Schonda Grays, executive director at Rose Senior Living Beachwood in Beachwood; Stephanie Hess, vice president, senior living at Wallick Communities in New Albany; and Morgan Sosinski, executive director of Danbury Senior Living in North Ridgeville said there are many benefits.
“Apartment-style senior living is an exceptional opportunity for people to have the joy of developing a community of friends while gaining the built-in benefits of convenience and a more carefree lifestyle,” Grays noted. “We’re able to create a setting for our community members to pursue all of their hobbies and passions without all of the work that comes with managing a home. Everything you need is right outside your door or easily accessible.”
Living in an apartment-style community also allows residents to flourish in ways that might have been difficult at home.
“Especially now in these uncertain times, you’re seeing the struggle at home and who can really benefit living at a senior living community,” Sosinski said. “(Apartment-style living) allows them to flourish. They have the independence they want, but the support is there if they need it. They have people checking in on them if they need that help. It’s different from them being at home left to their own devices and fending for themselves. That can take a toll of a person.”
In Ohio, many options for apartment-style senior living are available and each community works to set itself apart in its offerings.
At Wallick Communities, Hess said their communities live within a cross-section of independent and medical-based living.
“We do have people that need quite a bit of medical assistance but we can provide an apartment filled with their things and furniture that is home to them,” she said. “Then, we also service independent seniors who are just here for the socialization and meals. They’re still caring for themselves, but planning for the future in case they do need more services later in life.”
The services run the gamut, Hess added, and include drivers, daily activities, dining services, nursing services, housekeeping, maintenance and security.
For residents at Danbury Senior Living, there is all-day dining from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where someone takes their order. If something isn’t on the menu, they can request it and most times can get it. Other amenities include an in-house gym, spa, movie theater, pub and bistro, transportation services and walking paths.
“We tell people when they move in, this community is theirs and they can use the amenities at any time,” Sosinski said.
Grays explained Rose Senior Living’s amenities in its apartment-style suites were developed to “provide community members a home-like feel” and in ways to enjoy the space with friends. With three restaurant-style dining venues on-site, there is also a fitness center, a salon and spa, a movie theater, a pub, walking paths, gardens, a library, a general store, event spaces and an outdoor gas fireplace.
“This might be the year to say goodbye to the hassles of owning a home,” Grays stated. “In addition to offering a maintenance-free lifestyle, (we) offer beautiful on-site amenities to enjoy without having to leave the property. And if ever needed, the option of supportive care is there. I often hear people wish they’d made this choice sooner.”
Families shouldn’t hesitate to consider apartment-style living for their aging loved ones. It comes down to peace of mind, Hess said.
“We can monitor their health and well-being, and a lot of times, we’re finding families live far away from (the resident),” she explained. “But, we’re just a phone call away. If (the resident) doesn’t answer the phone, they can call us for reassurance. We can do wellness checks on their loved ones. That is something they wouldn’t have while living at home.”
Sosinski added, “It comes down to the fact that they are happier here. People want to be on their schedule. When people move from their homes, it’s difficult. When they are here, they can be independent with the promise of support along the way. And even if they don’t need care, it gives families peace of mind. A move is hard enough for anyone, especially in your senior years. If we can keep them here, we do all we can to accommodate the aging process.”