Why are so many older adults turning to At Home Senior Fitness for help with posture, balance, strength, and endurance?
It is convenient. Clients do not even leave their own homes. No need to shlep to the gym; train online (it’s easier than you think) or at your home (limitations apply).
It is effective. No matter what your particular circumstance, our trainers can help you achieve your goals. Regular exercise can improve more than just strength and appearance; it contributes to overall well-being. A supervised program helps ensure success.
It is safe. All of our trainers are certified and have experience working with older adults. We will ensure that all precautions are taken to prevent injuries – whether training in person or online. Staying in your home also prevents exposure to all kinds of “bugs” that you might find at your local gym.
It is fun. Our trainers create interesting workouts that keep our clients engaged while progressing toward their goals. We care about you and want to see you succeed.
There is a reason why we have all 5-star reviews on Google. When it comes to personal training for adults 55-plus, there simply is no comparison.
This is not a one-size-fits-all program; we meet you where you are in terms of fitness, motivation, equipment available and previous injuries/surgeries so that we can provide a custom workout for you.
At Home Senior Fitness invites you to join our live online workouts geared to intermediate fitness level. All exercises are modifiable. Classes are limited to no more than 12 participants. Have fun, make friends and get fit.
For more information visit AtHomeSeniorFitness.net or contact Michael at michael@AtHomeSeniorFitness.net or 614-579-1336.
What are you waiting for? Find out how we together can make a positive impact in your life.
At Home Senior Fitness
Michael Ungar
614-579-1336
Michael@athomeseniorfitness.net