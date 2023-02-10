Sharon Friedman
Serving the eastern suburbs as a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, Sharon Friedman works with clients from first-time buyers, to move-up buyers, and especially, as a Senior Transition Specialist. Her 35-year-plus career gives her an expert’s insight into the neighborhoods and market.
“Being a Northeastern Ohio lifelong resident and Realtor has given me the opportunity to work with multiple generations of families. I consider myself ‘The Family Realtor,’” said Friedman. “I see more and more of the situation where a child, or children, of elderly parents are actively involved in selling their home. It’s really helpful if there’s a plan in place in advance of needing to sell.”
As with any home sale, there are things to consider when planning to put a house on the market. The first, of course, is where the homeowners are going to live next. There are many options in our community, as well as other cities, offering a variety of levels of care.
“Leaving a traditional home setting for a smaller space can cause a lot of anxiety. Sellers have to determine what belongings to take with them, and what to do with a lifetime of possessions they cannot take,” states Friedman. “Knowing ahead of time what is going where can ease that stress. And starting to winnow out furnishings as your situation changes can also be a big help. If you no longer host big family gatherings, try to clean out your cabinets of dishes and serving ware you don’t need.”
There are many resources available to help plan for changes ahead. Senior or community-based organizations can provide information. Many charities are happy to accept household goods.
“Of course, your best option is to know a Realtor you trust. I consult with many seniors who are getting ready to move, giving insight into the market and discussing their needs,” concludes Friedman.
“I pride myself on exceptional knowledge of the area. My clients have brought me to where I am today, and I am very grateful for that.”
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES
Professional Realty
Sharon Friedman, GRI, CRS
The Heritage Building
34555 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200
Moreland Hills, OH 44022
P: 216-338-3233
P: 216-999-2064