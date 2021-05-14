ADVERTORIAL
We are committed to quality care. We provide personal care, senior advocacy, health care services in home or in a facility, meal prep, transportation, shopping, and so much more.
Helping other people has always been something that has resonated with me for as far back as I can remember.
My main goal is to make people’s lives full of quality and care. Brigitte At Your Service, Inc. is different because we offer a definite continuity of care.
We have the same high-quality staff that takes care of our clients for as long as they are with us.
I personally oversee all aspects of the care and take charge of making sure everything is exactly as it needs to be.
My life’s philosophy is that we should all live each and every day the best way we can.
Brigitte At Your Service
Brigitte Schiffer
216-297-0800
