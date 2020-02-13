Advertorial
Care Your Way is around the clock home health care with professional care and loving hearts. It is founded on the notion that “there’s no place like home.” Your loved ones receive exceptional care from compassionate professionals. We are with you when you need us the most.
I began as a caregiver and supervisor in an assisted living facility 17 years ago. When my own father went into a nursing home, it inspired me to provide a better option for families and their loved ones. Let Care Your Way exceed your expectations and provide you peace of mind.
• Companion services: general companion care, medication reminders, meal preparation, grooming assistance, transportation, errands, organization (bill paying, mail sorting), home maintenance/handyman, light housekeeping and respite care
• Personal care services: Bathing, dressing, grooming, ambulation assistance, transferring and positioning, Toileting, Incontinence, Transportation (medical), Feeding and special diet
Skilled nursing care services: Alzheimer’s/dementia care, physical therapy, stroke care, skilled nursing care, medication management, speech therapy, Parkinson’s care
• Languages: English, French and Russian
