For over a decade, Dr. Jaclene Zauszniewski, an internationally recognized nurse-scientist and Distinguished Faculty Researcher Award recipient of Case Western Reserve University, and her research team, have learned from caregivers and for caregivers. Her research has one common goal: helping family caregivers to better manage stress and stay healthy.
Our current projects, both funded by the National Institutes of Health, are focused on adult family members of persons experiencing a progressive memory problem or dementia such as Alzheimer’s Disease. Dr. Zauszniewski recognized that caregiving includes family members who provide support and supervision at home, those who partner with a care facility where an impaired family member now lives, and even bereaved former caregivers who have recently lost their loved one. All three of these types of family caregivers are welcome to participate in our research projects.
We invite you to contact us at caregiver@case.edu or 216-368-8848 to learn more.