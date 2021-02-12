Advertorial
Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center is celebrating a century of communication access.
Founded in 1921, Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center (CHSC) is the nation’s oldest freestanding speech center and Northeast Ohio’s only nonprofit organization, dedicated solely to serving those with special communication needs. CHSC consistently serves over 10,000 children and adults each year in four service areas: speech-language and learning, audiology, language interpreting, and services for the deaf and hard of hearing.
CHSC offers screenings, evaluations and therapy for children and adults, with offices in University Circle, Broadview Heights, Westlake and Lyndhurst.
CHSC celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021 with renewed commitment to our vision: a community where everyone communicates effectively.
For more information, visitchsc.org.