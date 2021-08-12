Advertorial
How to encourage a loved one to get a hearing test
Laura L. Brady, AuD, CCC-A | Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center
1. Start with encouraging your loved one to “just” get a screening – as part of any annual check-up. We offer a free, online screening at chsc.org/screening.
2. Schedule back-to-back hearing tests. Having a trusted person tag along and share the same experience can be reassuring.
3. Let your loved one know that you are aware that they are having difficulty hearing.
4. Explain that the longer you wait to treat hearing loss, the harder the adjustment can be. We know that early detection and treatment of hearing loss improves the prognosis. Research shows that untreated hearing loss actually causes brain tissue to shrink.
5. Reassure your loved one that he/she won’t be forced to buy anything. The audiologists at Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center are licensed professional audiologists, not hearing aid dealers.
6. Explain that when he/she is ready to treat their hearing loss – there are many options! We dispense a wide variety of products from the top manufacturers to meet each person’s needs – some so small you can’t even see them – so no worrying about “looking old.”
7. Know that we will work within your budget. We accept Care Credit and many insurance plans including Anthem, UAW, and some Medicare Advantage plans. Also, financial help is available for Cuyahoga County residents through our Audiology Patient Assistance (APA) grant funded program.
Professionals make the difference
Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center has served the community for over 100 years and offers individualized service with highly skilled professionals and quality products. Visit chsc.org or call 216-231-8787.
