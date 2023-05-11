Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center

Six tips for better hearing in restaurants
Many of our social interactions revolve around going out to eat, sharing a meal, and time with friends and family. But, enjoying a quiet restaurant dining experience may seem nearly impossible. Trying to hold a conversation, hear others talking at your table or, hear and understand the wait staff and hostess in noisy restaurants can prove challenging – even for normal hearing individuals. If you are hearing impaired it becomes exponentially worse.
Below are some tips that will help everyone to hear better in a restaurant setting.
• Day of the week and time of day can make a big difference. Dining on weekdays versus weekends means restaurant traffic is lighter, and will likely have fewer people seated near you. Therefore, 5 p.m. on a Tuesday would be much quieter than 7 p.m. on a Saturday.
• Group size: A group of up to four people at a table is more manageable than larger groups. The larger the party, the more likely multiple conversations may be happening at the same time – causing more noise and confusion.
• Table seating: Sitting directly across the table from the person you are most likely to be talking to allows for both improved hearing signals and the support of visual cues.
• Table placement: Request a table in a quiet area, preferably away from the noise of the kitchen, bar and restrooms.
• Booth versus table: Booths are generally better than tables as they offer more privacy and, generally, some degree of soundproofing.
• The perimeter of a dining room will generally be less reverberant. Ask for a table near a wall or window and sit so that the noise is behind you – you should face the wall or window. This is particularly true if you are using hearing aids with directional microphone technology.
