Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center

“Selective hearing” – or hearing loss?
Very often, spouses and life partners will suggest that their loved one has “selective” hearing – a self-made term indicating that they can hear perfectly fine most of the time, but tend not to hear their partner speaking. Is it simply a matter of “tuning out” – or could it be something else?
For adults, it can seem rude and offensive not to respond when spoken to. However, hearing loss generally happens very slowly over a long period of time. Often, the subtle (and not so subtle) signs of hearing difficulty are more obvious to significant partners than to the person with the hearing loss.
Signs of Hearing Loss
Do you notice that you or someone you love is turning the television volume louder than others prefer?
Do you notice conversations on the telephone are becoming more difficult?
Have they answered a question that wasn’t asked, or responded with an inappropriate answer? (Example: Answering yes/no to the question, “What do you want for lunch?”)
Do they frequently need words repeated or ask for clarity?
How to Help
Make conversation face-to-face whenever possible so the person can see and hear you more clearly. Speaking from another room, or while facing away from a person makes any communication more difficult.
Be sure to speak clearly and at a reasonable volume. Mumbling or whispering can only add to the “tuning-out” habit.
In noisy environments, such as restaurants, it can be helpful to be seated against a wall or in a booth to limit background noise.
If you need to speak to someone who may listening to music or watching TV, ask them to turn it down while you speak to ensure clear communication.
When in doubt about your hearing health – or that of a loved one – don’t wait – evaluate. A simple hearing test can help to clarify your options. Make an appointment today.
