Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids - What You Should Know
The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration finalizing the ruling that allows for Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aid sales is good news for increased access to hearing health care. It will provide increased access to hearing aids for adults (ages 18 and older) who have mild to moderate hearing loss. This can be an initial step to the acceptance and treatment of hearing loss, much like reading glasses for eyesight. OTC hearing aids are not appropriate for children or those with moderate to severe or profound hearing loss.
However, at CHSC, we encourage people to undergo an audiologic evaluation (hearing test) before purchasing any hearing aids. A proper diagnosis of the degree of hearing loss results in a more accurately programmed hearing aid – much like a proper prescription for glasses. A hearing evaluation will also identify any underlying medical conditions that may be causing the hearing loss.
Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center
11635 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44106
Locations in in Lyndhurst, University Circle, Westlake, Broadview Heights
216-231-8787
Content provided by advertising partner