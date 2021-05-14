Advertorial
May is Better Hearing & Speech Month
Hearing loss ranks as one of the most common chronic health conditions that U.S. adults experience, affecting an estimated 48 million people nationwide, of which 1.1 million in Ohio are affected.
An overwhelming 80% of U.S. adults say that maintaining their hearing health is extremely or very important to their quality of life, yet, only 20% have had a hearing test in the past 5 years, compared with 61% who have had their vision tested.
More than a nuisance
Hearing loss can have a significant impact on a person’s overall health, physical safety, and quality of life. If you have untreated hearing loss, you might have a higher risk of developing certain health conditions – including social isolation, depression, anxiety, falls and other injuries, and cognitive decline and dementia.
Ohio Attorney General shares warning
Because May is Better Hearing Month, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently alerted consumers to beware of some misleading tactics by over-the-counter hearing aid companies that make false claims of performance and that they have the government’s approval.
“There are a lot of options for Ohioans that need hearing assistance, but quite honestly some of these products are not much better than putting your hand up behind your ear,” Yost said. “Be careful and do your research so you don’t add a money loss to a hearing loss.”
Although Congress legalized the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids in 2017, currently, there are no such products that have the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, this has not stopped some companies from making false claims that they have been FDA-approved.
These OTC products are not yet required to inform consumers their products are not intended for adults or children with severe hearing loss.
Professionals Make the Difference
There is no substitute for having your hearing evaluated and treated by professional audiologist. Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center has served the community for over 100 years and offers individualized service with highly-skilled professionals and quality products. Visit chsc.org or call 216-231-8787.
Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center
11635 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44106
216-231-8787
Locations in in Lyndhurst, University Circle, Westlake, Broadview Heights.
Content provided by advertising partners