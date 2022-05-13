ADVERTORIAL
A family that sticks together hears together
Hearing health had always hovered in the background of MaryJo LaMarca’s thoughts. Growing up, her father had hearing aids in his mid-40s, a genetic condition. When she started noticing her own hearing difficulty, her hearing test results indicated she was ready for hearing aids.
With some trepidation about the idea of wearing hearing aids, LaMarca made an appointment with Dr. Laura Brady at Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center. Brady lent her some loaner devices to see how they might help.
“It was winter, and I remember hearing the snow crunch under my feet and hearing the water come out of the faucet. It was just so crisp!” LaMarca said.
Once outfitted with her own pair of hearing aids, LaMarca was amazed at how easy the transition had been. She turned her thoughts to her siblings. A close-knit, Italian family, the LoPrestis make a point of sticking together and being involved in each other’s lives.
“My brother Michael went first, he got his hearing aids from Laura, and then my brother Chuck just got his,” LaMarca said of her campaign to help her brothers experience the joy of hearing well.
Michael and Charles LoPresti are both orthopedic surgeons at University Hospitals.
“We’re all very close,” Michael said, adding that though he was resistant at first to the idea of hearing aids, it was hard to resist his sister’s urging. “MaryJo played a big role. She said it changed her life and her relationship with others. If you don’t do it, you’re only hurting yourself and the ones you love.”
Dr. Brady says it makes sense that our closest relations are often the ones to advocate for our ability to maintain those relationships.
For more information, contact Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center at 216-231-8787.
Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center
11635 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44106
Locations in in Lyndhurst, University Circle, Westlake, Broadview Heights
216-231-8787