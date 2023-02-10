Many people sign up for Advantage Plans thinking they are Supplements, they are not. Before choosing a plan, we want to be sure you know the difference between your many options; In particular how Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans differ.
A Medicare Supplement Insurance Plan is used with original Medicare. It is important to note that Supplements do NOT include Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D, PDP) and for those that do not get a PDP when first eligible there will be a penalty when they do get a PDP. (There are exceptions to this).
Medicare Advantage Plans, sometimes called “Part C” or “MA Plans,” are an “all in one” alternative to Original Medicare. They are offered by private companies approved by Medicare. If you join a Medicare Advantage Plan, you still have Medicare. These “bundled” plans include Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance), and usually Medicare drug coverage (Part D).
