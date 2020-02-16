Advertorial
Today, we all lead busy lives. Precious “spare time” fills up quickly with concerts and sporting events, appointments and chores, family get-togethers and more. With all of this “busy-ness,” it may seem challenging to find time to volunteer. However, those who do say the rewards are great.
If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to others that is deeply rewarding as well as flexible enough for your busy lifestyle, helping hospice patients and their families may be just the right opportunity for you.
Hospice of the Western Reserve offers many ways to serve families in our community. If you have a special hobby or talent, we’ll work with you to create a customized volunteer experience that lets you share your special passion and bring it to life to help others.
Do you enjoy needlework or sewing? Many volunteers enjoy crocheting lap blankets or making comfort pillows. Others enjoy providing companionship or sharing the gifts of music and art. Some visit at one of our three hospice inpatient units (“hospice houses”). Others prefer visiting patients in their homes or in nursing facilities. Often, volunteers are able to relieve the family’s stress by running a few errands or helping out with a few of the tasks of daily living.
The ways to help are limited only by your imagination.
For more information or to register for an upcoming volunteer training session, visit hospicewr.org/volunteer.
