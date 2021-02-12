Advertorial
Danbury Senior Living is an incredible place to call home. A place where we take pride in creating an atmosphere where residents can enjoy life the way they choose. At Danbury, you can expect to experience the “Danbury Difference” while living your best life.
Danbury Senior Living offers 5-star services that are hard not to notice. Some of these services and amenities include various apartment styles and layouts, 24-hour on-site licensed nurses and care companions, chef-prepared meals with anytime dining, a 24-hour response system, transportation services, and beauty and barbershop services, just to name a few. You can expect to have some fun. Take part in life enrichment activities such as bingo, exercise classes, movies, happy hour, musical entertainment, arts and crafts, card games and so much more. Danbury is a pet friendly community so come and bring your furry friends with you.
At Danbury, we offer a variety of living arrangements such as: independent living, assisted living, and a memory care neighborhood. We are excited to be adding Villas as an additional option in the near future
What makes Danbury an amazing place to call home is that from day one, our highly-trained and respectful staff work side by side with families and residents to make everyone feel comfortable and excited about this new journey they are taking. Our team members come to work with a smile on their face and they are ready to make every day a great day.
Did we mention that Danbury was voted a top workplace for 2020? If you are ready to experience the “Danbury Difference” and to start making new friends, visit our website atdanburyseniorliving.com or give us a call today 888-432-6279.