Planning for senior living ahead of time can be helpful when the time comes for you to consider looking at assisted living or nursing facilities. These plans can also be beneficial for your caretakers, such as children, if they need to make decisions for you.
Larry Apple, project developer at VITALIA Senior Living in Solon, and Nancy Sutula, vice president of residential services at Menorah Park in Beachwood, gave advice on how a person can prepare in advance when it comes to needs, amenities and finances.
“I suggest they start to plan when they start to think that maybe a change would be appropriate for them,” Apple advised. “That varies by everybody. It may vary by age. Everyone knows when they’re slowing down.”
When planning early for senior living, Apple recommended that people consider how difficult it is becoming for them to take care of their basic needs such as eating, shopping and taking care of the house.
“When that starts to become a burden, I think it’s time to look for other options,” Apple stated.
He added that, when people notice that their social networks are starting to change and they have fewer friends around and activities to engage in, this may be a sign to consider making plans for senior living.
To communicate their wishes, Apple recommends that people document them by making lists. He pointed out that writing things down in a notebook is a good way to do this.
In regards to financial preparation, Apple stated that people should include senior living in their overall financial planning.
“One way is to really add up what it costs them to live where they are,” Apple explained. “I think all of us may be surprised when we consider the costs of insurance and yard maintenance and real estate taxes and utilities and travel and transportation, rather, and car. It’s probably costing them much more than they think to live where they are.”
A common mistake that he said people make when planning for senior living is not spending time in the communities they intend to join.
“I think it’s important for the individual, and their family members, to get a feel and understanding of the atmosphere of their new environment, which means not only the accommodations which they can see on the tour, but the type of people that are there, the type of programs that would be available to them and what their daily life would be like,” Apple said.
Apple suggested going to see a friend in a senior living community, if you have one, to get a feel for the place. If you do not have a friend who is a resident, he recommended making an appointment to visit.
“The earlier, the better,” Sutula stated about when a person should start planning for senior living.
She explained that planning early allows people time to consider multiple facilities and make choices about location, distance to their family members and amenities that the facilities offer.
Sutula pointed out that an advance directive form is a good tool for laying out one’s wishes ahead of time, which will make it easier for their family to help with the transition when the time comes.
Financially, Sutula advised that people work with a financial planner and start saving for senior living as early as possible.
A common mistake Sutula sees people make is waiting too long.
“If they do wait too long, they’re not necessarily able to gain all of the benefits and all of the activities and amenities that many of these facilities have,” Sutula explained.
Waiting too long can result in the person’s needs having already outgrown the facilities’ capabilities.
Sutula noted that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many became hesitant to move to senior living facilities. Now that things have gotten a bit safer, she has noticed an increase in people’s comfort.
“We’re all trying to come out of that pandemic mode,” Sutula stated.