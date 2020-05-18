As children grow up, move out and start families, baby boomers are left to a large house full of memories and possessions. Though it’s the family house with a lot of love built-in, it gets more difficult to take care of a large house without help.
According to Donna Glazer, Realtor at Howard Hanna in Pepper Pike; Trina Miller, owner at Spaces Consignment Showroom & Liquidators in Beachwood; and Cameron Orlean, vice president of Orlean Enterprises in Beachwood, which developed Edgewood Trace in Pepper Pike, this is when boomers should visit the idea of downsizing or rightsizing their life.
“At a certain age, the kids are gone and you don’t have the same responsibilities, and are left with a big house,” Glazer said. “You now think you want to free up your time and take advantage of the extra time. You don’t want to have to care for the home anymore. It’s about getting relief from the pressures of owning a house, specifically when it comes to outdoor maintenance.”
Orlean said there are many reasons people downsize or rightsize. At Edgewood Trace, he said, though the homes are smaller, space is used more efficiently.
“When people move into their new home, they find it interesting that all of their things fit in a smaller home, but it’s just how our homes are laid out, carefully considering all of that,” Orlean said.
Miller said downsizing or rightsizing also happens when people decide to move out of state, which a lot of older residents do.
“If you’re moving out of state, it’s a good opportunity to get rid of things because shipping things cross-country can end up being very costly,” she explained. “It’s really almost any age, but right now, what we’re doing most is working with people who are moving out of a larger home and they’re looking at a smaller home. This happens when they can’t walk the steps anymore, for example.”
Glazer said many aging adults that choose to downsize tend to feel a sense of relief.
“All of a sudden, they feel that someone else is doing everything for them,” she said. “Even if they’re in a high-rise condo, they feel they don’t need the size of something with four bedrooms and three baths. Their lifestyle has changed and so many people downsize to rents. Some people just don’t want ownership. It’s just a matter of house much their life has changed.”
Orlean added downsizing also allows boomers to age in place longer.
“At Edgewood Trace, all of our homes have all the major living spaces on one floor – the living room, kitchen, master bedroom and laundry,” he said. “Also financial savings could be a reason because of the lowered cost of living, lower taxes and lower utilities. Lifestyle is a huge consideration too. How do you live your life? Are you spending six hours every Saturday mowing your lawn? Here at Edgewood Trace, a lot of that maintenance is taken care of for you.”
Downsizing also allows people to declutter and reorganize their life.
“Minimal living is really important right now inside homes, people just don’t want clutter,” Miller said. “Everyone has a different mindset and decluttering is up to the person. Everyone wants something different. It’s about taking a chaotic situation and making order of it.”
When selecting the right place to move to, Glazer offered some tips.
“When people downsize, they’re typically looking for a community near the center of it all,” Glazer said. “They also should consider where their friends have gone. They want someone taking care of them, so you want a place that uncomplicates your life, especially for those who travel.”