Due to social distancing measures, education has mostly become virtual. While younger students may be more adept at navigating online courses, seniors can also explore educational opportunities in cyberspace.
According to Suzanne Ortiz, program manager of Encore 55+ Learning at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, and Brooke Sharlott, executive director in professional development and degree completion at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, options abound for seniors to actively learn.
At Tri-C, prior to the pandemic, classmates young and old could meet up, discuss and attend classes together – contributing to the social aspect of lifelong learning, which is something many seniors depend on. Now that most classes are virtual, “it is kind of hard to do that because you don’t always see people, but they’re still able to see their friends and have a conversation,” Ortiz said.
“The love of learning is still there, just different,” she noted. “I think that is so important. One of the things that people are saying to us is they were so thankful for us to have these opportunities because it really breaks up their day while they’re stuck in the house due to COVID-19.”
Tri-C’s Encore 55+ Learning has been around for 45 years, but the need for a program like it has never been more prevalent, Ortiz said.
“The whole purpose of doing this is we want to make sure the community is involved in our college community – and what better way to do that than educate and teach,” she said. “It just goes along with our mission – where futures begin, and where futures can continue. We offer a little bit of everything, so not only are presenting specific subject areas, but we’re touching on everything a community college in Cleveland could be offering.”
Ursuline College recently launched its Institute for Women’s Wellness and Work, which has opportunities for students from their 20s to their 70s, looking for the next phase in their life. A lot of the programming focuses on longevity and wellness since there is a wider focus on managing stress, improving mental performance and living longer and better during the pandemic.
“There are so many things out there that is a one-hour webinar that someone would want to do or would want to take as a credit-bearing course,” Sharlott said. “The pandemic has really caused people to be sheltered in place. People aren’t able to engage as much as they used to, be as social as much as they used to. So, I think being able to take classes online is really also being able to connect with the outside world.”
As Ursuline College adds new programs frequently, Sharlott said programming focuses on the topics that are relevant to the students. In considering those demands, they focus on the populations that have been most affected by the pandemic – seniors being one of them.
“Ursuline really wanted to play that part in making sure we offer opportunities to those populations and also supporting women that are looking to find opportunities to continue being an active learner,” she explained.
But learning something new can be overwhelming, especially for aging adults, no matter if it is in-person or online. So, seniors should let their interests guide their decisions.
“Think about what you’ve always been passionate about,” Ortiz said. “Students have told me multiple times that they’re excited to finally take something they want to take, not something they have to take. With this, you can take the classes you’ve always wanted to take and love. And you’ll be able to better benefit from it and enjoy the experience more.”
That said, seniors shouldn’t shy away from learning something completely new to them, or approaching something they think they are well-versed in from a different direction, Sharlott said.
“Any time you can learn something and expand what you already know and challenge yourself and opinions is an opportunity worth taking, she said. “As we look at diversity and race relations, students may be in their 50s to 70s and think they know how things are, just go in with an open mind. It doesn’t mean you’ll change your opinions, but it helps them to be open to what is out there.”
But no matter how one approaches learning opportunities, it’s important to not feel intimidated.
“From a virtual perspective, they might be scared of the technology because they don’t understand it or use it often,” she explained. “But there shouldn’t be barriers there or anything that’s going stop you. You need to know who you are and what you can handle. The stuff that you can’t handle – determine what it is, reach out to us and let us help you through it.”