Being a senior adult comes with much free time. Whether they spend time volunteering or enjoying hobbies, seniors can also explore new topics and engage their minds in educational opportunities.
According to Marion Durham, independent living director at Cherry Blossom Senior Living in Columbus, and Kim Wosotowsky, executive director at Anthology Senior Living, which is opening at the end of the summer in Mayfield Heights, providing seniors with opportunities to learn new things is part of healthy aging.
“Staying active mentally is one of the only methods proven to reduce the risk and progression of dementia,” Wosotowsky said. “While there are five medications that are currently FDA-approved for supporting short-term memory, none of them stop, slow or reverse signs of memory loss. They only mask the symptoms. While we cannot rely completely on medication to reduce our risk or reduce the progression of dementia, we can have a great amount of control in our participation in continuing education.”
While learning can be done anywhere, senior communities are a great setting.
“Senior living communities are wonderful places to foster and champion learning opportunities at every turn,” Durham said. “At Cherry Blossom, have a ready and waiting audience of eager learners and the opportunity for residents and staff to share their talents. For example, the creative workshops that are being offered in our Cottage Clubhouse are designed with learning, stretching abilities/capabilities and embracing of the inner artist that can be found in each of our residents.”
Durham said these activities are presented with social distancing in place, but still allow residents to be involved. The goal for each activity is to have a finished project at the end, giving the residents something tangible to be proud of and experience in a new skill or subject.
At Anthology Senior Living, Wosotowsky said along with regularly scheduled activities for its travel clubs, guest speakers, art classes and book clubs, they have a program called Fit Minds that implements cognitive stimulation therapy. While it operates like a trivia session, she explained it actives “all five key domains of cognition,” including language and music, computation, critical thinking, visual-spacial orientation and memory.
“Within this implementation, engagement directors are provided with structured curriculum developed by aging and brain specialists,” she noted. “The curriculum is then implemented to a group of residents in a classroom-style setting. Residents not only have fun but are challenged and learn new things.”
But with so many options available, it could be hard for seniors to choose what they want to explore. Wosotowsky suggested individuals express what interests them.
“We offer many avenues for feedback including a monthly calendar council and a quarterly engagement satisfaction survey,” she noted. “As always, residents can bring ideas to the engagement department or even lead an event themselves for other residents. We often have residents host classes on a topic they are the expert in. We can always learn from one another.”
No matter the type of activity or learning opportunity pursued, the benefits gleaned are tangible.
“Living an active life and continuing to seek challenging opportunities has a physical effect on our brains,” Wosotowsky said. “Typically, we see it helps to build cognitive reserve. Cognitive reserve is developed through a lifetime’s exposure to education. Once an individual ages, it then helps the brain to better function through the physical brain changes caused by dementia including brain shrinkage, enlargement of the ventricles and development of plaques and tangles.”
Durham added, “Whether continuing education is a formal educational program or one that is based on the collective talents of staff and residents, senior communities can be places of continued growth and expanded, lifelong learning.”