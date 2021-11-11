The timeline or road map of a typical college student may begin with their freshman year right after high school and conclude about four years later. Some may opt to pursue a further degree, such as a master’s degree. But what options are there for people who wish to continue their education at an older age after already earning their degrees?
Suzanne Ortiz, program manager of open enrollment programs at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, and Melanie Steele, director of graduate admissions at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, said there are plenty of reasons and benefits to taking classes even after earning a degree.
Steele said Ursuline provides the opportunity for adults to come and sit in on classes. She said this would usually be considered a “lifelong learner.” These classes could be a graduate or an undergraduate level course, as long as the course isn’t full. They would sit in the class just like a regular student.
“The only difference is that they don’t actually do the tests, all the homework and stuff like that,” Steele said. “They definitely can, but they don’t have to if they don’t want to. So, they get all the enrichment of learning without all the stress of sitting there and taking an exam or something like that. So, they kind of get the best of the class.”
Ortiz said Tri-C does a lot of professional development training, as well as workforce training. If someone is looking to increase their skills, get a promotion, and looking to change careers, they have a lot of different professional development offerings that are available at its Corporate College.
Tri-C offers courses in health care, information technology, welding and other workforce offerings. Ortiz said a number of those are not an associate degree. Rather, they’re certificates or certifications that individuals can go ahead and further their education with.
“This is a good idea if you’ve always wanted to do something and you have a passion for it,” Ortiz said. “It’s not necessarily your career, but it’s something that you love to do. And then our Encore Program is for those lifelong learners. Those ones that just absolutely love to learn. It keeps their mind sharp and allows them to be with individuals who have like-minded behaviors as they do.”
Steele said Ursuline has a lot of people that come back later in their career that are either seeking a totally different career, or want to advance in their current career and move up to a higher position. They also have the new Institute for Women, Wellness and Work, which offers workshops and different training.
“And they also offer micro-credentials through the institute, so students can take advantage of those classes without seeking a complete degree,” Steele said. “So it’d be just something to add on to their current education or maybe get a little bit more in depth in a certain area.”
Steele said some of the popular classes that students will sit in on include their fashion classes. She added this would be a way for them to come and learn that topic and skill at a very reasonable cost in a great learning environment.
“I actually had an old co-worker of mine who worked at Ursuline, but also took a sewing class in the fashion department,” Steele said. “She was able to learn all of those skills. Instead of just trying to learn on her own, she’s learning from experts in her field of interest.”
Ortiz noted with COVID-19 and any pandemic that has come in past history has brought in something new and evolving. She said people are evolving, and society is evolving from a scientific standpoint. So, being able to stay up with the current trends, current techniques, current tools, not only helps you but also helps employees and companies be able to stay on top of that.
“From a personal enrichment standpoint, it’s absolutely necessary to keep your mind active, be able to keep it fresh, get out of the mundane activities that are occurring and be able to kind of transform yourself into the mind of the intellectual conversation, and in the mind of historians who have a desire in art, science and religion,” Ortiz said.