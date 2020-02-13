University Hospitals CEO Thomas F. Zenty III and UH President Cliff Megerian announced a new model to UH’s leadership organizational structure system to improve collaboration and innovation, according to a Feb. 10 news release.
Dr. Eric Beck, president of UH Ventures, will become COO in charge of the east and west region community hospitals, according to the news release. Beck will also head or serve as: the UH Physician Network, ambulatory services, accountable care organization, chief quality officer, chief nursing officer, home care and continue leading Ventures.
“Dr. Beck’s selection was based on his demonstrated strategic, leadership and administrative skills, ability to build strong teams and embrace of innovation,” Zenty said in the release. “Since his recruitment in 2018 to serve as president of UH Ventures, he has spearheaded system growth through new business endeavors and expansion of existing programs, such as UH Specialty Pharmacy.”
Dr. Daniel Simon, president of UH Medical Centers and professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, was named chief clinical and scientific officer and president of UH Cleveland Medical Center. Simon will also lead all UH institutes and clinical departments, and be in charge of following UH’s academic mission in crafting a changing and challenging environment for national academic medical centers.
“Dr. Simon has renown and respect that extend well beyond the halls of UH, and there is no one better to lead in these critical areas,” Megerian said. “He and Dr. Beck will collaborate closely to advance our care delivery model across the system. ... It is because we have a strong leadership team and outstanding bench strength that we are able to make these adjustments and be forward-looking in our strategies.”