What is Ageism?
Ageism refers to stereotypes, prejudices and discrimination toward an individual based on their age. It has come to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, where older people have tended to be lumped into the same category, having the same skills and frailties. However, ageism can occur against any age group.
Another way to categorize ageism depends on whether a person is conscious of it or not. If they are aware of their biases, this is known as explicit ageism. If they are not aware of it, this is known as implicit ageism. For example, a doctor who unintentionally treats older and younger patients differently would be implicit ageism, whereas an employer who doesn’t hire an applicant because of their age would be explicit ageism.
Data from the 2020 National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 82% of older Americans reported experiencing ageism on a regular basis. The poll also found that 65% of respondents experienced ageist messages from the media, 45% experienced interpersonal ageism, and 36% considered internalized ageism as a normal part of getting older.
How many of these examples of ageism have you experienced, or seen?
A common example of ageism is products that make light of getting older, such as a birthday balloon that states, “Over the Hill.” Companies employ ageism as a routine marketing practice to sell products as well. One of the best-known examples of this is “anti-aging” cremes and serums.
Another example of ageism is how we compare ourselves to younger people by saying, “You look good for your age” or “You are young at heart.” It can come in the form of patronizing language as well (i.e., sweetie, dear honey) or name calling (i.e., geezer or gramps).
We may inadvertently speak to a younger companion when the older one is present (i.e., doctors, servers, etc.). We also may assume younger individuals are computer gurus and older adults are technology inept.
Lying about our age to appear younger is a common example of ageism. An internalized form of ageism is when we blame our forgetfulness on getting older by using phrases like, “Having a senior moment.”
Older adults may get blamed for economic and social challenges. “Silver tsunami” is an expression used to describe the strain that older adults may put on certain sectors of the economy.
How do we combat ageism?
The World Health Organization trusted source states there are three ways to combat ageism:
Education to dispel myths and stereotypes and raise awareness of the impact of ageism
Intergenerational interventions, which create cooperation and empathy between age groups
Law and policy changes, which can reduce inequity and discrimination.
These efforts require commitment from governments and institutions, as they hold the most power to create change.
Keeping channels open to everyone, especially older adults to remain active is extremely important.
Greater Cleveland Volunteers, a nonprofit agency serving Cuyahoga County, will continue to focus on engaging and serving older adults. “We will advocate against age-discrimination and show the value of older adults in our community.” Joy Banish, Executive Director.
Let’s become an ally, advocate and/or activist!
Resources include:
nextavenue.org/attitude-about-getting-older-affect-age
Greater Cleveland Volunteers
216-391-9500, ext. 2116 | greaterclevelandvolunteers.org
social media: CLEvolunteers
