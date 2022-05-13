Greater Cleveland Volunteers

Advertorial
What is ageism?
It seems we are being made more aware of ageism and what that means.
Every May, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month (OAM). The theme, “Age My Way” is an opportunity for all of us to explore the many ways older adults can remain in and be involved with their communities.
What is Ageism? Fatima Perkins, Director of Community Outreach & Advocacy for the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA) identifies it as a “prejudice or discrimination on the grounds of a person’s age. Missed opportunities to connect, engage, and/or serve individuals.”
As a leader in news, services and programs for older adults, WRAAA is making sure the public is educated on this topic. “Referring to the 60+ population as “senior citizens” is disappearing and using “older adults” has emerged as a more acceptable term.
In 2019 WRAAA held a conference, AgingWell: Ageism Reframing the Narrative. This was a regional conference for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties. Over 500 attended the conference and participated in workshops that focused on defining and eliminating ageism.
Why is this important? By 2030 (not that far away) 30% of the population in Cuyahoga County will be age 55-plus. That indicates the importance of continuing to utilize their skills and talents in the job force. “Society needs to collectively address ageism and eliminate it,” according to Perkins.
Dr. E. Douglas Beach, CEO of WRAAA states that the Agency’s Vision Statement of “... creating a community that provides aging individuals and people with disabilities the opportunity to have their needs met with optimum choice, dignity and maximum independence,” remains its driving force in eliminating age discrimination.
Ageism is commonplace and frequently defines negative mindsets and stereotypes about getting ‘older’ in a modern culture saturated and conditioned with a “valued” youth emphasis over experienced seniors. These attitudes created, and continue, a culture of age discrimination into a continuous dispiriting economic, social, physical and psychological environment. Age discrimination oftentimes takes a back seat to other forms of discrimination.
Greater Cleveland Volunteers continues to recruit volunteers age 18-plus for their nonprofit partner agencies in Cuyahoga County. Joy Banish, Executive Director, witnesses the success of those individuals regardless of their age assisting at nonprofit agencies and said, “Generally older adults have more time to give back to their community. They bring experiences, resources, and the willingness to give back.”
Educating people about ageism, as part of their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work, is a priority at Greater Cleveland Volunteers to encourage older adults to volunteer and let the community know the value of older adult volunteers.
How do we overcome “Ageism?” Dr. Beach believes age discrimination is overcome through diversity education, established policy protocols, exercised advocacy awareness, and re-engineered services and programs of inclusiveness while accentuating seasoned experience and hiring all age groups. Everyone has value and significant contributions to make; experience counts!
We welcome the opportunity to bring forth ageism and what it means not only in May, for Older Americans Month, but also year-round. Being aware of ageism terms and actions will help to continue the efforts of committed agencies and businesses to eliminate them.
Contact Greater Cleveland Volunteers to discover more about volunteering.
216-391-9500, ext. 2116 or greaterclevelandvolunteers.org.
Greater Cleveland Volunteers
Dianna M. Kall
216-391-9500, ext. 2116
greaterclevelandvolunteers.org