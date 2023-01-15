Hamlet at Chagrin Falls recently opened a memory care unit, adding to its assisted living community.
“There’s obviously so many memory cares going up in the local area,” Nadine Hoffman, director of sales and marketing, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It has become a necessity to maintaining the residents that we have and keeping them in a safe, friendly community.”
One of the main reasons for opening the memory care unit is to ensure that residents in assisted living will not have to uproot their lives and go to unfamiliar care facilities if and when their memories begin to decline and they need to transfer to a memory care unit, she said.
“Obviously with the children, too, it’s like, ‘OK, mom and dad love Hamlet,’” she said. “‘Now, we’re able to keep them at Hamlet when and if they need that memory care,’” she said, adding that a handful of residents went from assisted living to the memory care unit once it became available to them. “They’re excelling.”
There are 10 600-square-foot apartments within the unit, each offering a bedroom, a bathroom and a walk-through space resembling a kitchenette, but made safe for individuals suffering from memory ailments, she said.
The apartments quickly filled up upon becoming available. Of the 10 rooms, there are now two available, Hoffman said.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “In fact, we had a woman that moved in that was not in a good environment and the daughter’s like, ‘My mom is a new person.’ It makes you feel just so darn good when you hear that. She’s doing activities now. She was making snowflakes a couple weeks ago when I stopped in to see her.”
The activities department goes to the unit and provides activities just for the people living in the memory care unit, she pointed out. They also try to bring memory care residents to the assisted living unit’s activities area when possible.
“If they have someone available, they will bring them down into our other activities area, so we try to rotate and make sure that residents are getting that opportunity to come down and do other activities, as well, with the rest of our residents,” she said.
Having good staff members who care for people suffering from memory ailments and understand that they need a bit more patience is important, she said.
“The residents see the same people over and over,” she said. “That repetition and getting into a routine is so important.”
Hoffman said she believes Hamlet’s first goal for the memory care unit has already been achieved.
“I think we reached a big goal, right now, is really providing that for the existing residents and not having to turn away people that obviously need the memory care,” she said.
Looking forward, Hamlet’s goal is to keep the community active, continue to provide activity opportunities for the residents, and keep them engaged, happy and healthy, she said.
“One thing about our memory care is the space is really awesome because it’s open, it’s bright,” Hoffman said. “We have windows in there that look down into our atrium. So, I just feel like it really is completing our whole entire community now.”
Hamlet is at 200 Hamlet Hills Drive in Chagrin Falls.