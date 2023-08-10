HearingLife knows that helping more people to hear and enjoy full, meaningful lives is of the utmost importance. Treating a hearing loss can be truly life-changing. Through their passion for helping others, HearingLife’s team of licensed hearing care experts delivers personalized care and custom solutions to meet each customer’s individual needs.
HearingLife is a national hearing care company that operates more than 600 hearing centers in the U.S. They follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing health care that is provided by highly skilled, experienced and caring professionals.
The journey to better hearing at HearingLife begins with a complimentary hearing assessment*.
Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by a patient care coordinator who will help you to complete paperwork. Your hearing assessment will be performed by an audiologist or qualified, licensed, compassionate hearing care professional who has undergone extensive training in assessing hearing and helping provide a solution for any hearing loss you may have.
You’ll meet privately with your hearing care professional before testing begins to discuss any hearing concerns you have, your medical history and information about your lifestyle. A physical exam of your ear will be performed to check for blockages due to earwax.
The hearing assessment itself is simple, pain-free and takes about 20 minutes. You will sit in a soundproof room or space while wearing a pair of headphones. You’ll be asked to listen to and respond to various tones, speech sounds and voices. Your responses will be recorded on an audiogram, and the results will help indicate if you have a hearing loss that can be addressed with hearing aids.
Based on your results, which you’ll receive the same day, your hearing care professional will provide you with a personal counseling session, where you can learn more about your results and ask questions. Should hearing loss be detected, your audiologist will assist you in choosing the best hearing aid solution for your specific needs. Your lifestyle and budget will be considered. You can choose to have an in-office demonstration to experience the hearing aids recommended. HearingLife also offers 30-day risk-free trials**, so you can take the hearing aids home and try them in your everyday life.
The entire staff at HearingLife – audiologists, hearing care experts, patient care coordinators, support staff and call center representatives – feel good about being a part of HearingLife, and feel even better about helping people every day live the life they deserve.
HearingLife has 15 locations across the Cleveland area. Call 440-722-8077 to schedule an appointment or visit hearinglife.com to find the location nearest you.
* The purpose of this hearing assessment and/or demonstration is for hearing wellness and to determine if the consumer may benefit from using hearing aids, which may include selling and fitting hearing aids. Products demonstrated may differ from products sold. Assessment conclusion is not a medical diagnosis and further testing may be required to diagnose hearing loss. The use of any hearing aid may not fully restore normal hearing and does not prevent future hearing loss. Hearing instruments may not meet the needs of all hearing-impaired individuals. See office for details.
**30-day risk-free trial begins at the date of purchase. If you are not completely satisfied, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund or exchange, varies by state. Hearing aid must be returned in the same condition as received, ordinary wear and tear excluded. See office for complete details and restrictions. Other exclusions may apply. This offer is available at most HearingLife offices. Check with your local provider. Down payment may be required.
HearingLife
6555 D Wilson Mills Road, Suite 104
Mayfield Village, OH 44143
440.722.8077