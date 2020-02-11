As the center of the circulatory system, the heart does a lot of work for the body, keeping blood pumping to the rest of the organs and extremities. Like other organs, the heart is subject to change as people age – and usually not for the better.
According to a 2016 report from the American Heart Association, an estimated 85.6 million adults have one or more times of cardiovascular disease. Of these, 43.7 million are estimated to be at least 60 years old.
Though the conditions are common, no individual experience is the same as the last, said Dr. Shyam Bhakta, director of the division of cardiovascular disease, department of medicine at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, and Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home in Beachwood.
“Typically, the risk factors for heart disease tend to be more prevalent in older people than younger people, so we tend to see a higher instance of heart problems,” Bhakta said.
The three most common conditions are heart blockages, irregular rhythms and problems with heart valves, he added. These things can be brought on by various conditions as well, including infections like the flu and pneumonia, stress or a surgical procedure.
“Sometimes, we don’t have a clear answer either,” Bhakta said.
Plotkin noted age-related heart conditions also have to do with fatty deposits, which come with a less-than-healthy diet and lifestyle.
“The ways we can prevent this lies in eating properly, exercising more, regularly taking our medications and stopping smoking,” he said. “Heart disease is the No. 1 silent killer in the United States and it doesn’t discriminate in gender.”
Symptoms aren’t always typical.
“If you’re getting this big pressure in your chest, that is something you don’t want to ignore,” Plotkin stated. “But sometimes, it’s more subtle, like swollen feet or ankles. Another sign could be shortness of breath, and it’s not wheezing from going up the stairs. It’s a feeling of tightness, heaviness. It’s not an anxiety attack, though it can feel the same way.”
Bhakta added other symptoms can be dizziness, fatigue, decreased energy, or even passing out or losing consciousness.
Since conditions range from typical to atypical, Bhakta said that is a clear reason why individuals should have regular checkups with their physicians.
“Regular checkups are important as symptoms may not be usual,” he explained. “The first thing to do is get in and see your doctor, even if it is your PCP. They can be very knowledgeable in the initial screening.”
If a specialist appointment is needed, Bhakta said the next test would be an EKG, or electrocardiography, which can record the electrical activity of the heart. If more tests are needed, specialists then move onto an echocardiogram, which is an ultrasound of the heart. Other options are available past that, depending on what is seen in the organ.
Plotkin also suggested senior adults visit their primary care provider or cardiologist, but to supplement with exercise.
“There are all kinds of community programs too, like at the JCC,” he noted. “Even just little things like walking more, whatever you’re doing, just do more of it. There are so many good opportunities out there. These kinds of things sneak up on you as you age. But it doesn’t have to. You can manage it early and stop it in its tracks.”