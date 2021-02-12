Advertorial
If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to others that is deeply rewarding but flexible enough for your lifestyle, becoming a hospice volunteer may be just the right opportunity for you. Hospice of the Western Reserve is currently offering virtual volunteer training sessions.
Becoming a hospice volunteer offers a meaningful way to give back to your community. Sharing your talents not only improves the quality of life for patients and their families; it’s also a rewarding way to make new friends while providing a valuable service
Volunteering can be a life-changing experience. Whether it’s supporting our patients and their caregivers, assisting at our warehouse sales or sharing a professional skill, opportunities are limited only by a person’s imagination. We’ll work with you to create a customized volunteer experience that lets you share your special passion to help others.
Volunteers have continued to play important roles throughout the pandemic. Remote opportunities include crocheting lap blankets or making comfort pillows, connecting with patients through phone calls and greeting cards and assisting with virtual volunteer training. In-person opportunities include pet therapy window visits at nursing facilities, reception desk and administrative support and utilizing professional attorney and notary skills.
For more information or to register for an upcoming virtual volunteer training session, visit hospicewr.org/volunteer to fill out an online application, or call 216-255-9090.
Lisa Scotese Gallagher is director of staff experience at the Western Reserve of the Hospice.