Although the pandemic is not yet over, we are grateful we have regained some semblance of normalcy in many aspects of our lives. However, if you experienced the death of a loved one in the past year or more, you may still be healing from that loss. Often, death can also trigger “secondary losses” related to roles, routines, purpose and self-identity. Former family caregivers, for instance, realize they need to adapt to a life no longer centered around caring for their loved one.
On top of this, many have endured other significant losses during these times relating to relationships, employment or security. If you are feeling depleted, you are not alone.
The good news is that there are resources available to help. Western Reserve Grief Services, the community bereavement center of Hospice of the Western Reserve, welcomes the opportunity to help you through this difficult time. A family member does not need to have a loved one in hospice care to take part in our programs.
Resources include children’s grief support camps, equine camps, family programs, art therapy groups, healing arts workshops and a wide variety of virtual grief support groups.
As you search to find meaning in loss and adjust to changes in your life, our hope is that you will begin to make some sense of what has happened. You may find a bridge that connects the past with the future in a way that makes sense to you.
Meanwhile, please know that we are here with continued care and support. For more information, visit our website, hospicewr.org/griefandloss, or give us a call at 216-486-6838.
