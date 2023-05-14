Planning ahead is key to financial stability after retirement. Having a nest egg is a great way to plan ahead, and many experts say it is never too early to start saving or investing.
Ron Ambrogio, Ohio market president at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Beachwood, discussed nest egg options and offered advice on how to build and maintain them.
“The options are endless,” Ambrogio said, giving examples of certificates of deposit, treasuries, stocks, bonds and private equities. “It all depends on what the client is looking for.”
The most important thing a financial adviser can do is listen to their client and make sure they are asking the right questions to best guide them toward the options most applicable to their needs, he said.
Financial advisers should ask questions about a client’s time horizon, risk tolerance and the total amount they plan to invest, he suggested.
“If they say, ‘I have a million dollars, how would you invest that today?’ Quite honestly, I’m going to ask many more questions,” Ambrogio said. “Do they have $50 million and this is only one piece? Or is this everything that they have? And then, ‘What are your goals?’ ‘How is this money supposed to be used in the future?’ And that would tell me a little bit more about their risk tolerance and their time horizon.”
He defined time horizons as how soon a client is going to need their money, giving the example of whether they plan on buying a home within the next year, or whether the money needs to last for the next 20 years.
Another important aspect to consider is how close a client is to retirement and what other resources they have, Ambrogio said. He gave the example of money brought in from rental properties, which is a type of income that can continue to flow in even after retirement.
“When we sit down with a client, we spend a good hour, two hours, making sure we fully understand their situation,” he said. “It’s just asking a lot of questions and, like a doctor, as honest as they can be in offering information usually leads to more questions and a better solution.”
Clients should also do a lot of self-questioning, he recommended. They should ask themselves what their goals are, what the money is supposed to be used for, what other sources of income they have and what their expenses are.
When reviewing their expenses, they should consider things like travel and costs of living, he advised.
“Being self realizing – what expenses, what do you need, to maintain your lifestyle? – is probably the best thing you can do before you sit down with an adviser,” he said. “Fully understand your own situation.”
For people who are looking to invest safely, he recommended having a diverse portfolio.
“Don’t do just one thing,” he said.
While the safest investment option might be a certificate of deposit at a bank, it is not likely to have as high a yield as stocks, he pointed out. Putting all of one’s money in a single stock can be risky because that money is dependent on a singular company and, if that company falters, much or all of the investor’s money may diminish. Therefore, having a diverse set of stocks offers the chance of higher returns than a certificate of deposit, while still having a safer balance due to the spreading out of one’s assets among multiple companies.
“Diversification, a good portfolio – stocks, bonds – probably is the best idea for someone younger who wants to invest safely, conservatively,” Ambrogio said.