Traffic is gone, gas is affordable, bills are extended and kids are at home. With their families, parents are at home taking care of their children, fast food is replaced by home-cooked meals, hectic schedules are replaced by naps, the air seems cleaner, the world seems quieter and people are conscience about hygiene and health again.
Money doesn’t seem to make the world go round anymore. Has the COVID-19 virus made us have the time to stop and start smelling the roses? Did it reset the button on humanity? We’ve been forced to start to address loneliness and boredom in our lives and to focus on the human spirit.
In-home care is a service that not only helps people who need assistance with bathing, grooming, running errands and more, but also provides companionship. As the whole world goes into isolation, spending more time alone in their homes or with only a limited pool of family or roommates, everyone is getting a taste of what life is normally like for our seniors. Sadly, many elders were already suffering from feelings of loneliness, helplessness and boredom in their day-to-day lives.
In the face of our challenges, there is an opportunity for learning, growth and empathy for what people who are living with chronic conditions or other impairments face every day – not just during a pandemic.
That opportunity for stepping back and learning about the challenges of others is the good news I’ve seen in the past month, that I hope we can hold onto when life returns to what the new normal will be.
Why should we do this, just because of the virus? What habits can we develop that are good, healthy and mindful from the world being shut down that we can carry over into our everyday life when all this is over? Will we still show that daily love and care for all of humanity?
This is the time to be grateful – to have faith to keep serving others. Especially your neighbors and the people who are in need, Do you know who they are? Will you forget the most vulnerable after the storm is over?
Rosey Malkin is owner of Homewatch Caregivers Beachwood/Westlake
