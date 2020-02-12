As people grow older, they should look at building connections with other people, as well as domesticated animals.
According to the National Poll on Healthy Aging 2018, more than half of the 2,051 seniors polled reported owning a pet. Of that group, 88% said their pets helped them enjoy life and 86% said their pets made them feel loved.
Natalie Besser, care consultant at the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter in Beachwood, and Carolyn Lookabill, director of marketing at the Lantern of Chagrin Valley in South Russell, keeping or interacting with a pet can have a positive outcome.
“For many of us, pets become like family members,” Lookabill said. “We develop emotional bonds as they become our most loyal companions. We know that one in every five seniors is at risk of loneliness and social isolation. There are detrimental health effects. Persons who live alone and become isolated may lose their connections with others, with loss of conversation and engagement, loss of touch and the lack of feeling connected.”
To combat these emotions, Lookabill explained many senior living communities permit and encourage residents to bring their pets when they move in. The benefits speak for themselves, she added.
“Taking a dog for a walk, for example, is terrific exercise,” she noted. “It provides purposeful activity, something to do and caring for a pet is nurturing to the senior as well as the pet.”
The role that pets can play in a senior’s life can be dynamic, as the benefits of interacting with them can be far-reaching, Besser explained.
“Pets and therapy animals assist seniors in becoming more social, open and active while giving them a sense of purpose,” she said. “It decreases loneliness, stress levels and lowers the risk of developing conditions like obesity and hypertension. Therapy dogs also assist seniors in a variety of settings, like hospitals, before and after operations. Even long-term care facilities use them to assist with placement adjustment.”
Though interactions with animals, in general, can impact a senior, if choosing to keep one in the home or senior facility, Besser said seniors should consider what kind of animal would be best suited to their lifestyle.
“There are several factors to consider when deciding what type of pet or animal companion to choose for a senior. One should take into account a senior’s personality and physical ability,” she stated. “Cats are more independent and relaxed, while dogs are more social and can be physically demanding. It’s hard when you like and can handle both. So, it’s best to research what animal would best suit a senior’s needs, lifestyle and commitment level. The same would apply when choosing a family pet.”
But if a senior isn’t in a situation where they can keep a full-time pet, the professionals said they could always connect with therapy pet programs. Seniors can also get their pets certified as therapy animals, which can teach them skills to sense if something is wrong with their owner.
“Pet therapy is an opportunity for specially trained animals to become certified as therapy pets,” Lookabill noted. “They are used to being petted by a lot of people, getting their ears pulled and knowing what to do to help someone feel calm and comfortable.”
Besser said when trying to certify a family pet as a therapy animal, depending on the association, the pet will go through compatibility testing and training to be certified. Pets have to be at least a year old, and the process takes about six to 12 months to complete.
Lookabill added therapy pets can be a multitude of species, especially if they are in an established program.
“They can include pigs, horses, llamas and large birds,” she explained. “Communities have to be diligent in helping ensure that therapy pets are certified, up to dates with shots and insured.”