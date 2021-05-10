Traditional health insurance is a staple for most Americans. According to the Federation of American Scientists, about 221 million Americans were covered by private health insurance in 2019. But possibly equally important is long-term care insurance. According to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, only about 7.5 million Americans had some kind of long-term care insurance in place as of 2020.
Bradley Greene, attorney at The Life Care Planning Offices of Bradley L. Greene in Beachwood; and Markietta Stevenson, an independent licensed agent at MLS Insurance in Cleveland Heights, said there are many benefits to taking out a policy on long-term care.
It is important to note the differences between traditional health insurance versus long-term care insurance. Regular health insurance is going to pay any medical bills if you have any illnesses or incidents that require you to go either to a medical provider or to hospital. However, long term care insurance comes into play when you’re dealing with more catastrophic long term illnesses or conditions.
“Let’s say, for example, you have a chronic illness, dementia or Alzheimer’s, or something along that sort,” Stevenson said. “The real key would be if you are unable to do two or more daily activities such as bathing yourself or getting in and out of the bed alone. If you’re unable to do those as a result of a chronic illness for an extended period of time, you may need a different level of care.”
Greene said there are a few nuances to look into before pulling the trigger on any plan.
“You want to find out what the daily benefit is,” Greene said. “You want to make sure that there’s an inflation rider to keep up with inflation. You want to look at what’s called the elimination period, which is the time frame that you have to wait before the policy kicks in. Typically, they’re 90 days. So once you file the claim, you’re not going to get payment for three months. It could be 30 days, it could be 60 days, it could be 90 days. It’s all a question of what your premium is going to be.
Stevenson said although it’s impossible to know if we’ll ever need this kind of care, it is always something to consider, especially around the age of 40. Stevenson added that more than 50%of people who are 65 years or older will need long-term care at some time within their lifetime.
“Let’s say I have a major stroke, and I’m unable to care for myself,” Stevenson said. “What I need to determine is, do I have family members and have we discussed what the alternative would be? Is there someone who can be my caregiver on a full-time basis? Do I need to go to a facility, like assisted living, or even a nursing home or something like that to get my kind of care?”
Long-term care policies can cost as much as $15,000. Although Greene said these are important to have, it’s not necessarily the be all to end all that a lot of people think that it is.
“A lot of people think that long term care insurance is a panacea,” Greene said. “They think if they get sick, it’s going to save them. And sometimes it’s great, depending on your cost of care. So if you’re at, say, an assisted living level of care, where your cost of care is $5,000, an extra $3,000 per month is huge, so that you can meet your cost of care between that benefit, and your Social Security. But if you’re talking about needing around-the-clock care at home, or needing an assistant nursing home level of care, where we’re talking, possibly $12,000 a month, an extra $3,000 is really a drop in the bucket.”
Before making any decision, Stevenson said individuals should seek the help of an agent who can help walk them through the process. They also need to take into account their personal needs, their age, what kind of condition they’re in, and what it is their concerns are.
“And then they need to be sure to work with someone who will take the time to explain the various options, because there are so many different variations in regards to this,” Stevenson said. “You can add a rider on to it, for example. Or, if you want to have a cash benefit versus them reimbursing you for services. There’s so many nuances, so I suggest working with an adviser that can help you and take their time to really make sure your concerns are covered.”