Staying active helps sustain many aspects of physical and mental health. Seniors living at home, as well as residents in senior living facilities, may benefit from taking part in opportunities to get up and move. Whether this is moving around the house or participating in games offered by the activities departments in their facilities of residence, seniors have options to get in some exercise.
Jamie Berns, owner of Senior Solutions in Beachwood, and Albert Budzon, activities director at Avenue at Lyndhurst Care and Rehabilitation Center, discussed physical activities that seniors enjoy, as well as their benefits.
“If you don’t move it, you lose it,” Berns said. “So people have to keep their bodies active.”
She said walking is what seniors seem to enjoy most.
“I think most seniors love to walk,” she stated. “Outdoor walking, indoor walking, they do a lot of walking.”
She said it’s enjoyable for seniors to be out and about, and to take in their surroundings, adding that walking outside gives seniors an open space in which they feel at ease due to a lessened risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Mobility is key,” Berns stated, adding that seniors can also stay active by performing everyday activities around the house.
“Even just cooking and things like that, doing things in the kitchen, doing regular daily activities can keep people more fit than just sitting,” she said.
She pointed out that a popular activity among residents in senior care facilities is chair yoga.
“Also, I’ve seen things at the (Mandel) JCC, things like drumming,” Berns noted. “It’s not overly strenuous, although you’d be surprised how much upper arm strength (it takes) to stand around and put a drum on and do drumming.”
She also said there has been a resurgence in pickleball, a game that combines several elements of racket-based sports such as tennis, badminton and pingpong.
“Pickleball seems to be very popular with seniors,” Berns said. “I know several 80-year-olds and above that are playing pickleball five times a week.”
Every weekend and three days out of the week, Budzon said he does chair exercises with his senior residents.
“Every Thursday, I have someone come in, Brandy (Turner), that does tai chi with them, like simple tai chi in a chair,” Budzon said. “We have a lot of people that enjoy sitting with her and doing that.”
He pointed out that a big crowd of seniors join in for the tai chi activities, which are led by Turner, the volunteer coordinator at Serenity Hospice in Stow.
“She recently brought in pompoms and a lot of people like those,” he said. “It helps keep them active, entertained and they just do as much as they can with whatever, physically, they can do.”
Budzon stated that he recently added activities for memory care residents, such as passing around a balloon. He said he does this so that those particular seniors can stay physically active with something a bit simpler.
“We do things that are just simple exercises,” Budzon said. “I usually go, starting with the head, going down to the toes, and we do those at least, I’d say,
15 minutes a day.”