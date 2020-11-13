ADVERTORIAL
As cooler weather arrives and coronavirus continues to be prevalent, many families are rethinking their holiday celebrations. The warm weather made it easy to gather outside safely, but winter weather will pose a challenge. For older adults, the possibility of being further isolated from their families is upsetting and exacerbates the issue of loneliness for many seniors.
To help you enjoy the holidays Maplewood Senior Living offers these tips:
Make a plan
If you’re planning on celebrating with your family this year, you may consider developing a plan and sharing it with your family members. Set clear guidelines on safety protocols like wearing masks and maintaining appropriate distances between each person. Be sure to open windows and increase air flow if hosting inside.
Act intentionally
Each person needs to decide what we’re comfortable with and we also need to respect other people’s wishes
Consult your doctor
If your loved one or other family members are having a difficult time accepting that celebrations will look different this year, you can always ask your doctor for advice.
Know the statistics in your community
As you get closer to the holidays, it’s important to monitor cases in your area. If cases are spiking dramatically, you might want to call off the plans, especially when celebrating with a senior.
